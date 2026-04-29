Labour Party Elects Yawale Abubakar as Sokoto Chairman, Vows to Unseat APC in 2027

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Labour Party in Sokoto State has elected a new slate of leaders to pilot the affairs of the party for the next four years, with Comrade Yawale Abubakar emerging as the State Chairman.

The state congress was held at the party’s headquarters in Sokoto and drew delegates from all 23 local government areas of the state.

The venue was filled with party members and supporters carrying red-white-green flags, as chants of support echoed through the event.

Abubakar was declared the consensus candidate after a vote conducted in line with the Labour Party’s constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, party leaders, and other dignitaries were present to observe the exercise.

Announcing the results, the chairman Electoral Committee, Prof Mahmud Muhammad, described the process as free, fair, and credible, noting that it was conducted without rancour.

In his acceptance speech, Yawale Abubakar pledged to lead an inclusive administration that would prioritize transparency, internal democracy, and grassroots engagement.

The new chairman criticized the All Progressives Congress-led government, stating that it had “inflicted poverty and insecurity” on Sokoto State.

He cited rising food prices, growing unemployment, and a surge in banditry that has displaced many farming communities across the state.

Abubakar vowed to “sack the All Progressives Congress misrule” not only in Sokoto but across the country, positioning the Labour Party as a vehicle for change.

He referenced the party’s performance in the 2023 general elections, particularly its strong showings in Lagos State and the Federal Capital Territory.

“If the party can break the APC’s stronghold in those bastions, we can repeat that streak here in Sokoto State,” Abubakar told cheering delegates.

He said the new executive would focus on grassroots mobilisation, policy advocacy, and strengthening the party’s presence in rural areas.

The chairman announced plans to launch a statewide campaign to highlight what the Labour Party describes as the APC’s failures in governance.

He also stated that the party would present an alternative vision centered on justice, fairness, and meaningful development for the people of Sokoto.

Abubakar thanked the Labour Party national leadership led by Senator Nenadi Usman for upholding internal party democratic principles.

The chairman also expressed appreciation to Chief Ifeanyi Ezeagu for his support to the party in Sokoto State.

The congress was attended by 2023 governorship candidate comrade Aminu Umar who commended delegates and stakeholders for ensuring a peaceful exercise.

Umar pledged continued support to the newly elected executives and urged them to prioritize inclusivity, transparency, and accountability.

Party supporters at the event waved flags and chanted “LP forever,” reflecting enthusiasm for what many described as a political alternative.

The congress outlined three major pillars for the new leadership: rebuilding party structures, empowering youths and women, and promoting issue-based politics.

Abubakar assured members that he would operate an open-door system where suggestions and complaints from loyal members would be welcomed.

He said the new team is determined to place the Labour Party firmly on the path to victory in the 2027 general elections and beyond.

The Sokoto State congress is viewed as a significant moment for the opposition as it seeks to capitalize on public discontent and position itself as a credible challenger.

Alongside Abubakar, 24 other executive members were elected and sworn in to serve for the next four years.

Those elected include Alhaji Sa’adu Ahmed Muh’d was elected Vice Chairman for Sokoto South; Mallam Ladan Muhammad emerged as Vice Chairman for Sokoto North; Dr. Ibrahim Lawal Isa was elected Vice Chairman for Sokoto East; Dr. Abdullahi Abubakar Yabo was returned as Vice Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress; Comrade Bello Garba Dagawa was elected Vice Chairman, Trade Union Congress.; Hajiya Maryam Sani was elected Vice Chairman, Female; Hon. Nura Abubakar emerged as State Secretary; and Alhaji Nasiru Aminu was elected Assistant Secretary I.

Rabi’u Umar Guiwa was returned as Assistant Secretary II; Alhaji Aminu Muh’d Caliphate was elected State Treasurer; Alhaji Attahiru Abubakar emerged as Financial Secretary; Hon. Jamilu Adamu was elected Organising Secretary; Abubakar Musa was returned as Publicity Secretary; Misbahu M. Bashir was elected Legal Adviser; Dr. Aliyu Balarabe emerged as State Auditor; Hajiya Amina A. Bashir was elected Women Leader; and Hannatu Hassan was returned as Deputy Women Leader for Sokoto South.

Also, Rukayya Muh’d Inuwa emerged as Deputy Women Leader for Sokoto North; Hajiya Hannatu Buhari was elected Deputy Women Leader for Sokoto East; Safullahi Bello Sanusi was returned as Youth Leader; Abubakar Bala Tambuwal emerged as Assistant Youth Leader for South; Shu’aibu Lawan was elected Assistant Youth Leader for North; and Comrade Sulaiman Ibrahim was returned as Assistant Youth Leader for East.

With the new executive now in place, the Labour Party in Sokoto says it will begin immediate work to expand its membership and deepen its reach ahead of the next electoral cycle.