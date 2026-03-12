Political Science Training and the Non-Academic Career Paths in Perspective

By Tunji Olaopa

One of the few hazards that attends the disciplines in the humanities and the social sciences is the constant queries about the career options and prospects that are available to students undergoing training in the disciplines. One often hears in conversations such questions as, what can one do with Classics and Philosophy, or Sociology and Political Science? That is, apart from working as an academic in a research institutes or tertiary institution like the university, what is their professional value in career terms? These is a legitimate question that cannot be wished away. And this is even especially so within a context where parents are naturally anxious about guiding their children and wards on the path of relevant careers that will make their lives more promising. In time past and as widespread mindset, to be a promising student in a college is to be studying medicine, law, accountancy, engineering or any managerial courses. Anything outside of these is a gross waste of time and resources in general perception.

Today, however, times are changing in massive ways that impact the way we think about human endeavors and the societal dynamics that they impact. First of all, we are now in a knowledge society. One fundamental implication of this assertion is that our traditional understanding of human endeavors has changed in fundamental ways. While science and technology remain ever crucial and defining in how we structure and restructure our material reality, the humanities and the social sciences have increasingly resurged in our understanding of human actions and how we come to govern the human societies. Political science is especially critical in the way we understand the political—the conflicts and contestation over power and its allocation within the political community. Politics by itself is concerned with how power is deployed in the decision-making process that enable humans to organize the society. Politics becomes all the more critical when situated within the context of a deeply fragmented state like Nigeria where every decision and policy is refracted through the prism of ethnicity, religion, culture and gender.

And it is within such societal complexity that political science projects its significance. Pericles, the ancient Athenian statesman and democrat once remarked: “Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you.” This statement attests to the key idea that politics affects every fabric of the human society. Political science makes the working and dynamics of politics and political contestation meaningful to us. And how best to demonstrate this relevance than in the actual practical interference and influence of political scientists who have shaped and transformed the way we see politics, decision-making, policy and human social and political relations. The historic significance of these figures—as advisor, intellectuals, policymakers, activists, scholars and public intellectuals—consists in their ability to combine theory and practice. They have been able to bring political theories, models, strategies, insights, analyses and data to bear on our understanding of the practice of governance, political action, public policy, international relations, electoral campaigns, political conflicts and governmental relations.

Let us start with Harold Lasswell. Every student of political science who has passed through college or the university knows Lasswell, and the understanding of politics as ‘who gets what, when and how.” Joseph Nye is one of the few political scientists whose scholarship has shaped the way we reflect about international and global relations. His concept of “soft power”—a state’s capacity to achieve its goals through persuasion and diplomacy rather than coercion—has come to define how we see states relating with other states on the global scene. Francis Fukuyama’s analysis of the historical trajectory of liberal democracy has impacted our understanding of political and democratic development and the new and emerging world order. The late Ali Mazrui has become very instrumental to the way we understand postcolonial African societies as a “triple heritage”—a composite of the western, Islamic and indigenous, within framework which Peter Ekeh also dimensioned in his theory of the “two publics”. The late Claude Ake contribution to the imperial status of the social sciences in Africa, as well as the ideological bent of democracy and development, has assisted African scholars in coming to grip with the relationship between liberal democracy ad the prospect of national development on the continent.

On the other hand, another critical dimension of the political science discipline is the avenue it opens up for core academics and scholars like Niccolo Machiavelli, Alexis de Tocqueville, Condoleezza Rice, Zbigniew Brzezinski, Ukpabi Asika, Chuba Okadigbo, Busari Adebisi, Tunde Adeniran, Sonni Tyoden, Julius Ihonvbere, and others to make critical forays into politics. Humphrey Nwosu and Attahiru Jega, seasoned professors of political science, transitioned from academics to political practice as the chairmen of the Independent National Electoral Commissions charged with the responsibilities of moderating Nigeria’s electoral processes and beyond. Jadwiga Emilewicz, a political scientist, like Professors Bolaji Akinyemi, Ibrahim Gambari and Joy Ogwu in Nigeria, who became government ministers tasked with deep involvement in the formulation of policies.

Surely, not every student of political science would be given the opportunity to articulate a theory, strategy, paradigm or transition into government work as a mean of making significant impact. What then is left is the question of how such students could deploy the discipline of political science as a launchpad towards greater non-academic career advancement. The crucial issue here is to investigate the core scholarly values, skills and competences that the discipline equips the students with to be able to function in either academic or non-academic spheres. First, students of political science are equipped with clear conceptual and analytical strength that facilitates the capacity to understand political and societal phenomena, as well as clear policy implications. This is followed by the acquisition of communication skill (verbal, non-verbal, written, active listening, graphics, etc.) that enable students to clearly distil and pass on cogent insights derived from their analysis of political and social phenomena. There is also the ability to process fundamental data, statistics and information that allow them to process and evaluate, for example, policies and issues that possess macro and micro significance for individuals, organizations and states.

These skills automatically open up several possibilities for non-academic and organizational paths for fulfilling careers for the graduates of political science. I suspect that a statistical analysis of graduates of political science in various careers across Nigeria, and the continent, will reveal a varied and rich arrays of careers and professions. The first obvious option for any such graduate is the public service. This opens up the possibility for transforming oneself and one’s political science skills into becoming a political analyst or adviser or legislative assistants/aides to government officials, politicians, parastatals, directorates and many other stakeholders in government. There is also the possibility of becoming a policy, strategy or intelligence analyst needed to evaluate policy options and directions. The Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States or the Directorate of Security Service in Nigeria requires the service of intelligence analysts for the critical assessment of security and geopolitical threats and circumstances.

The next level of career possibility for the graduate of political science is the private or corporate world. Here, the political science graduate is employed with respect to the need for risk and data analyses, management of public image and affairs, and especially the navigation of the government policy, service delivery and regulatory environments. The private sector is therefore in constant need of public affairs analyst specialists in the management consultants corps who advice private organizations on the impacts that government or public policies could have on them; or data analysts whose quantitative skills and competences are imperative for the assessment of market trends, tax policy, labour laws, regulations, anti-trust and competition policy, incidence of civil unrest, coups, or major ideological shifts in policy or the administration on long-term investment, modeling potential policy changes, for example. Private organizations will also find the graduates of political science invaluable in their corporate affairs and government relations departments, as well as key actors for community mobilization, stakeholder engagements, development communication and change management responsibilities.

Non-profit organizations, advocacy groups and especially the media all have crucial spots for the graduates of political science. And this is essentially because of their capabilities of being lobbyists (given their knowledge of government and intergovernmental relations), political journalists and or commentators; and program managers who could assist nongovernmental organizations in managing their concerns and objectives, from human rights advocacy to public health promotion. Graduates of political science could also transit from any of the above into becoming political consultants who can manage political campaigns or strategize for individuals or organizations, or handle elections polls-related surveys to measure public opinion, voters intent, and perceived integrity of electoral processes, or constitutional cum legal analysts whose vast research skills can be deployed to assist legal teams in writing legal briefs and prepare court cases.

Finally, while the scoping of the career prospects for political scientists in this contribution cannot be anything near comprehensive and exhaustive, one other obvious location for the political science graduates are research institutes and think tanks where they become extremely relevant as research fellows, assistants, and associates whose knowledge of politics and political theories, insights and methodologies become fundamental in analyzing political issues that feed public discourses and articulate policy orientations. These responsibilities call on the vast repertoire of significant and comprehensive knowledge which the graduates have tested in lectures, seminars and workshops towards real life situations and circumstances that also challenge their capacity to transition from the ivory towers to public life.

The discipline of political science is therefore not a sterile one contrary to general non-experts’ sense and perception. Apart from preparing students and graduates for the pure joy of interrogating-the life and circumstances of the political communities, that knowledge is also derived from the attitudes and workings of the political communities. Their institutions and structures, and their agents and actors. In other words, these phenomena are not only analyzed and assessed, but the knowledge derived and extrapolated from the analyses are also significant in predicting future political possibilities. Political science speaks to the past, present and the future of political communities.

*Prof. Tunji Olaopa is the Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, Abuja