CAS: Counter-insurgency Operations Must Be Driven by Speed, Precision, Relentless Pressure on Terrorists

Linus Aleke, Abuja

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has stressed that successful counter-insurgency operations must be driven by speed, precision and sustained pressure on hostile terrorist elements, as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) intensifies efforts to restore peace across the country.

Air Marshal Aneke reaffirmed the NAF’s unwavering resolve to escalate air operations against insurgents and terrorists, declaring that the Service remains fully committed to decisive, intelligence-driven actions in all operational theatres.

He spoke on Tuesday during a high-level strategic meeting with Air Component Commanders (ACCs), which he described as a critical war-fighting forum designed to sharpen operational effectiveness, assess ongoing missions and fast-track the restoration of national security.

According to the CAS, the engagement provided an opportunity for a thorough review of current operations, identification of operational gaps and realignment of strategies in response to evolving threats.

He emphasised that air power must be applied with clarity of purpose and flawless coordination to achieve lasting results.

“We must dominate the operational space through superior coordination, innovation and unwavering professionalism. Every sortie, every mission and every decision must move us closer to the full restoration of security,” Aneke charged.

In a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the CAS reiterated that the NAF would continue to project overwhelming air power in close support of ground forces and joint operations nationwide.

Commending the ACCs and their personnel, Aneke praised their courage, resilience and discipline under demanding combat conditions.

He noted that their sacrifices have translated into tangible gains, including the degradation of insurgent capabilities and the disruption of hostile networks.

These achievements, he said, reflect his command philosophy of building a highly motivated, mission-ready force capable of delivering decisive outcomes.

“Our personnel remain our greatest strength. Their resilience in the face of adversity shows that the Nigerian Air Force is focused, prepared and battle-ready,” he said.

However, the CAS cautioned that the security landscape remains dynamic and requires continuous adaptation.

He directed commanders to intensify intelligence-led operations, deepen inter-agency cooperation and fully leverage modern technology to stay ahead of emerging threats.

He also underscored the importance of standardised training, predictive maintenance and rapid logistics support as key enablers of sustained combat effectiveness.

The meeting featured detailed operational briefings and interactive reviews, with branch chiefs and senior officers contributing to the development of a unified and forward-looking operational roadmap.

Aneke assured Nigerians that the NAF is maintaining relentless operational momentum and will not cede ground to forces that threaten national stability.

He emphasised that the protection of civilians, critical national assets and territorial integrity remains central to every operational decision.

“The Nigerian Air Force stands as a shield over the nation. We remain vigilant, aggressive against threats and fully aligned with our constitutional responsibility to safeguard the country,” he affirmed.

He further reassured the public that the NAF’s operational posture is designed to deliver sustained security gains, adding that the Service will continue to evolve, strengthen partnerships and apply decisive air power until lasting peace is achieved.

Nigerians were urged to remain confident in the Armed Forces, as the CAS reiterated that the path forward is anchored on resilience, professionalism and an unyielding determination to protect the nation.