  • Thursday, 25th May, 2023

Police Parade 10 Kidnap Suspects, Display Recovered Arms in Nasarawa

Nigeria | 42 mins ago


Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command, yesterday, paraded 10 kidnap suspects it has arrested in different locations across the state recently.

The command equally displayed arms and live ammunitions recovered from 10 kidnap suspects arrested around Tunga and Farin Ruwa axis in Awe and Wamba Local Government Areas of the state respectively.

Briefing journalists shortly after parading the suspected kidnappers in Lafia, the Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba, said that the operatives attached to Awe Division arrested the trio of Jibrin Idris (20yrs) of Doka village in Kaduna State, Manu Kauji (20yrs) and Tukur Sule (20yrs) in Tunga village in Awe where live ammunition were recovered from the suspect .

The police commissioner, who spoke through the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Ramhan Nansel, said that upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crimes.

“They confessed that they were sent by one Idris of Katsina State to purchase the ammunition at Ibi in Taraba State before they were arrested at Tunga village in Awe Local Government Area,” police commissioner said.

He, however, explained that a follow up investigation was conducted by the police’s anti-kidnapping unit which led to the arrest of Idris Abdullahi, the father of the suspect who was earlier arrested.

Maiyaki continued: “On 23/05/2023 at about 16.00 hours, a team of mobile police men attached to Operation Restore Peace stormed a kidnappers’ hideout located at Ambaka village of Farin Ruwa in Wamba Local Government Area, rescued two kidnap victims and arrested alleged five kidnappers namely: Sale Adamu, Idi Halilu, Abdul Sale, Mallam Gambo and Goma Halilu all males of Ambaka village.”

He added that the suspects have confessed to have been responsible for series of kidnappings at Ambaka and its environs.

Baba concluded that investigations were ongoing at the Criminal Investigation Department in Lafia; adding that after the investigations, the suspects would be charged to court.

