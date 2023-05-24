Edidem Otu V is Obong of Calabar, Say Efik Kingmakers

. Distance themelves from Ani

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Kingmakers of the Efik Kingdom have declared that Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V remains the Obong aof Clabar, and grand patriarch of the Efik people, as they distanced themselves from the purported proclamation of Etubom Anthony Ani as the Obong of Calabar-elect.

The kingmakers operating on the platform of the Etubom Traditional Council issued a press statement yesterday condemning the activities of those that have been busy attempting to subvert the will of the Efik people who only recently reelected and installed Edidem Otu as Oblong of Calabar pursuant to a recent judgement of the Supreme Court.

The press statement signed and issued by the Chairman Etuboms Traditional Council, HRH, Etubom Bassey O. B. Duke, described those behind the alleged proclamation of Ani as impersonators.

According to the statement, “Etuboms Traditional Council’s attention has been drawn to series of unauthorised letters and announcements, prepared on forged letter headed papers and signed by individuals impersonating the Chairman and Secretary of our Council.

“We have also been shown a video in which Chief Anthony Ani is seen surrounded by a scanty motley crew playing the sinister ‘Agaba’ and other inappropriate masquerades, purporting to have made him the Obong of Calabar, in his domestic residence, thus demonstrating their delusion or ignorance of the sacredness of such an affair.

“The Etuboms Traditional Council, comprising the heads of 26 Royal Houses would like to believe that this is a skit or mischievious prank using the new AI tools which can mislead the public, the recent fake bombing of the Pentagon being a prime example of such.”

Delving into a recent history of the emergence of Otu V as Oblong of Calabar, Duke continued:

“Be that as it may, and for the avoidance of doubt, the Etuboms Traditional Council wishes to remind the good citizens of the Efik Eburutu Kingdom in particular, and other members of the public that:

“On January 13th 2023, the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria “Dismissed” the appeal brought before it by Chief Tony Ani for “Lack of Merit”

“In the same judgement, the Supreme Court “affirmed” the earlier judgement of the Court of Appeal , in 2013, which found Chief Anthony Ani “traditionally unqualified and ineligible to vote or be voted for in matters concerning the stool of the Obong of Calabar”. Indeed, the purported smuggling of his name into the contest as an aspirant to the revered Efik Throne is what the Appeal Court vehemently frowned at and adjudged as a contamination of the process; which warranted a redress that involved a redo of the process to the express and unequivocal exclusion of Chief Anthony Ani.

“Consequently, the Supreme Court ordered that a reselection exercise be done and specifically stated that the “first Respondent” , namely Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V is automatically qualified to participate in the said process.

“The Etuboms Traditional Council, adhering to its age long Traditional processes, in strict compliance with its Constitution and lawyers , carried out the reselection exercise and re-proclaimed His Eminence, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, the Obong of Calabar, for the fourth and final time. The Supreme Court, Government and all security agencies were duly and formally notified of the step by step procedures that were followed as far back as January 20th 2023.

“If anyone is dissatisfied today with the court ordered processes carried out by the custodians of our culture and traditions, then the proper thing to do would be to approach the same Court and seek their interpretation of our actions. Resorting to self help in such a brazen manner is not only contemptuous of the Supreme Court but an attempt to incite the public and cause a breakdown of law and order.”

The statement noted that it is doubtful that Anthony Ani, who is almost 90 years old “would be so desperate or allow himself to be deceived into participating in such a pathetic and quixotic venture.”

However, the statement said if Ani is part of his purported proclamation,”then it means he has chosen to wrestle with the gods, and we gently remind him of the fate of his predecessor and cohort who tried the same thing in 2008. Besides, he should be aware that the Appeal Court judgment, as affirmed by the Supreme Court, clearly confirmed his unfitness for the Efik Royal Throne, and renders his current actions not only abominable to common sense, but contemptuous of the rule of law.”