  • Tuesday, 23rd May, 2023

Record Orders, Strong Sales Drive Siemens Energy’s Q2 Margins

Business | 2 hours ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Siemens Energy, which supplies equipment and services to the power sector, posted forecast-beating second-quarter sales and lifted its revenue outlook, as strong demand pushed the firm’s order book past the 100 billion euro ($110 billion) mark.

Sales in the January-March quarter were up 24 per cent at 8 billion euros, beating the 7.4 billion Refinitiv estimate and spurring the group to now expect revenues to grow 10-12 per cent this year, up from 3-7 per cent previously, Reuters reported.

“Strong orders confirm our very good positioning in the markets for energy transition technologies, such as power generation and transmission,” Chief Executive Christian Bruch said.

Shares in the company, which makes and maintains gas and wind turbines as well as converter stations, rose to their highest level since January 2022, and were up 3.5 per cent.

At 102 billion euros, the group’s order backlog hit a fresh high at the end of March, boosted by its gas services and grid technologies units as well as its struggling wind turbine division Siemens Gamesa.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.