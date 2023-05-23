Ambrose Alli Varsity Sacks 13 over Alleged Fraud, Age Falsification, Sexual Harassment, Others

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



The management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State has dismissed 13 of its staff for alleged offences ranging from falsification of age, financial fraud, sexual harassment and extortion.

Those affected were both academic and non-academic staff.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Asomwan Adagbonyin, who disclosed this while submitting the report of the University Staff Disciplinary Committee to the Chairman of Special Intervention Team, Mr. Andrew Olotu, at Government House, Benin City, said the decision to terminate the appointment of the alleged erring staff was reached following their being found culpable in the offences they allegedly committed.

Adagbonyi, disclosed that the affected staff were from the faculty of Basic Medical Science, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Nursing Department, Engineering Department, Faculties of law, Political Science, as well as the former Director of the University’s Farm.

He revealed that the disciplinary committee had given the affected staff fair hearing and recommended that, “the criminal aspect of the disengaged staff offences should be reported to security operatives.”

Adagbonyin said a lecturer who was the head of nursing science was recommended for sacked after he was found guilty of extorting students of N32,000 and N52,000 respectively, adding that a lecturer who was indicted for sexual harassment was also dismissed.

On the lecturer dismissed for sexual harassment, he said the lecturer had claimed to only make advances, “but he went to the said girl’s church to plead for forgiveness. The victim has been protected and reassigned to another lecturer.”

The Vice Chancellor, however said out of the 209 disciplinary cases received, the USDC has concluded 132 of the cases, representing 63 per cent, while 77 cases representing 37 per cent were pending.

Receiving the report on behalf of the Special Intervention Team of AAU, chairman of the Committee, Mr. Andrew Olotu, promised to look at all the details report and carefully study it for final decision.

He thanked Governor Obaseki in his quest to reposition the university for greater heights.

Olotu noted that, “with what is happening now, AAU, Ekpoma is set to be great again.”