RAAMP Engages Ekiti Stakeholders on Road Sector Reforms

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

…Charts new roadmap for infrastructure financing and maintenance

World Bank co-sponsored Ekiti State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) has engaged stakeholders on road sector reforms in the state, with a view to getting citizens buy-in for rural road financing and maintenance.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti at a one-day workshop, RAAMP’s National Coordinator, Mr. Aminu Bodinga Mohammed, said the stakeholders’ engagement was to reach a consensus on the draft bills for Rural Access Road Agency (RARA) that will be responsible for the management of rural roads and the State Road Fund (SRF).

He said it would also be responsible for the maintenance of state and rural roads in the state.

Mohammed, who was represented by Mr. Salisu Abubakar, said both RARA and SRF would sustain the investments on state and rural roads, as well as boost agricultural productivity and alleviate poverty.

He commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his readiness to transform the rural landscape of the state into a thriving agro-driven economy.

“I am exceedingly filled with joy because this event signals the restoration of hope to our teeming rural population. The calibre of participants here today is a strong testament of the commitment of the very hardworking Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, to transform the rural landscape of the state into a thriving agro-driven economy.

“I wish to encourage the state government to operationalize the Rural Access Road Agency (RARA) responsible for the management of rural roads and the State Road Fund (SRF) responsible for supporting maintenance needs for the state and rural roads in Ekiti State.

“These two institutions will help sustain the enormous investments on your rural and state roads; boost agricultural productivity and alleviate poverty. In addition, the creation of RARA will provide the state an opportunity to access funds for rural development from the development partners, while the creation of State Road Fund will provide an independent source of additional funding for road maintenance in Ekiti State,” he said.

Earlier in his address, the State Project Coordinator, Hon. Sunday Adunmo, said the workshop was sequel to a two-day stakeholders’ meeting with lawmakers, transport unions, traditional rulers, market women, internal revenue service, engineering groups and local others.

Adunmo, who stressed the need for stakeholders to join hands and surmount the challenges of road funding and maintenance, added that the proposed RARA bill and SRF would enable both the government and the citizens take ownership of road infrastructure.

While appreciating Governor Oyebanji for his unflinching support for the RAAMP programme, the state project coordinator reminded stakeholders that the ultimate goal of the workshop was not just to build roads but to build a better future for Ekiti State when all stakeholders willingly collaborate to make a success of the project.

At the event, the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Akeem Jamiu, expressed the readiness of the state Assembly to expedite action on the RARA bill as soon as it is presented before the house for passage.

The workshop was attended by different stakeholder groups including representatives of the state government, local government chairmen, State Internal Revenue Service, traditional rulers, Transport Union leaders, Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, Nigerian Society of Engineers and farmers’ groups.