Buhari Inaugurates N21bn State House Medical Centre, Aisha Says No Need for Overseas Treatment for Nigerian Presidents Anymore

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the new N21 billion Presidential/VIP Wing of the State House Medical Center, located within the precincts of the State House in Abuja.

Speaking at the brief ceremony on Friday, wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, who accompanied her husband to the event, stressed that the new facility will stop incessant travel abroad by the president and his family members  for medical treatment.

The First Lady who spoke to newsmen after President Buhari had caught the tape and concluded a guided tour of the facility, said she bought the idea of executing the project in 2017, following the extensive stay of her husband abroad for medical treatment.

According to her, now that the facility is in place, Nigerian Presidents and their family members will no longer need to go abroad for treatment but may only fly medical experts to assist their colleagues in the country. 

On whether the medical centre will now make it unnecessary for Nigerian leaders to go abroad for treatment, she responded: “Yes. This one is for the health and wellness of the First Family. They don’t need to go abroad now. They only need to, may be, fly in experts to help our people. You know.

“So, no need for any leader to spend months and months abroad because of health care”.

