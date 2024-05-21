Oye, Others to Chart a Pathway for Devt at 2024 Nigeria Build Expo

Ugo Aliogo

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Oye, is among guests expected at the 2024 Nigeria Build Expo scheduled to take place between May 21 and 23 at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In a statement, it was noted that in its eighth edition, the international construction, building material and technology exhibition would bring together the finest minds in the construction industry, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative solutions under one roof to review the progress and challenges and chart a better path for the growth of the built environment among others.

Oye will represent the voice of the organised private sector at the workshop and would deliver a goodwill message at the event on May 21.

The workshop, described as West Africa’s largest construction industry exhibition, would host 4,400 visitors from 15 countries, 29 panel sessions, and 145 brands across the globe and among others, to showcase the latest products and services in the construction industry.

The NACCIMA president will among other things, share valuable insights and recommendations for the sustainable and inclusive development of the built environment sector, rallying stakeholders for action and partnerships for accelerated progress.

The statement said: “With a profound understanding of the legal and regulatory frameworks governing businesses and a wealth of experience in providing strategic advice to navigate complex challenges, Oye is positioned as an authority in the sector, and his insights and contributions will further enrich the discussion, providing valuable guidance for industry stakeholders.”