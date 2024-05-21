NUC Approves 25 Degree Programmes for AFUED

Fidelis David in Akure

The acting Deputy Vice Chancellor of Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo (AFUED), Dr. Samuel Akintunde, yesterday said the National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 25 degree programmes for commencement of academic activities for the 2023/2024 admissions in the institution.

Akintunde, who made the announcement at a press briefing to herald 60 years anniversary of the institution said the institution has gone through the full cycle of metamorphosis to emerge as an independent Federal University of Education.

Akintunde stated that the Minister of Education, Prof. Mamman Tahir, has been addressing issues relating to the welfare of staff that might be affected by the transition.

He said the minister has considered the request to make special provision for the funding of the teaching practice for the time remaining to ease out the NCE programmes.

“We have always had good ranking. We have never lowered our standard. As a College of Education.”

“We started degree programme from 1982. We have over 200 PhD holders here. Our concern has been that of quality education. We subscribe to very high standard. We can rub shoulders with other universities. We have what it takes and the resources.

“We have been considerate in the tuition fees. We will be considerate with the fees. We will not arbitrarily increase tuition fees.”

On the 60th anniversary, the acting DVC said the university lecture would be delivered by Prof Tunde Babawale while Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa would deliver the diamond anniversary lecture.

“We enjoin all staff and students to come around on Monday 20th May by 8.00 am for the Road Show from the University Main Gate to terminate at Osemawe’s Palace. Lecture Free Period is hereby declared from 8.00am to 2.00 pm on Monday 20th May 2024.

“On Tuesday 21st May, 2024 there will be inauguration of a few buildings and naming of some University roads beginning from 11.00am. On Wednesday, which is the University Anniversary Day, there will be the University Anniversary Lecture to be delivered by Prof Tunde Babawale. To this end the whole of the day is hereby declared as Lecture Free for the Students. All staff both Academic and Non-teaching are requested to be seated by 9.45 am.

“On Friday 24th May, there will be Alumni Anniversary Lecture which will start by 8.00 am to be delivered by Dr. Chris Emeruwa, a one time Students Union President. To this end, that day is also declare as Lecture Free Day from 8.00am to 2.00pm. There will be Jumat Service on Friday and Thanksgiving Service on Sunday. Other programmes would be coming up on Saturday and Sunday respectively. All staff are encouraged to fully participate in all the activities as 60th Anniversary will only come up once in a lifetime.