Iran’s Cabinet Holds Emergency Session After President Raisi’s Death 

The Iranian cabinet has convened a second emergency meeting in less than 24 hours following the confirmation of the death of President Ebrahim Raisi.

Local media reported on Monday that the Iranian Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber had already chaired a meeting on Sunday evening after the helicopter went missing with nine people on board over Iran’s north-west.

The report stated that Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also died in the helicopter crash.

Raisi and Amirabdollahian were travelling back from a meeting with the president of neighbouring Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, when their aircraft disappeared from radar on Sunday afternoon.

According to protocol, with Raisi’s death, Mokhber should assume power, pending approval from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

New elections will then have to hold within 50 days. (dpa/NAN)