Focus Critical to Success, Says Ego Boyo, as Uniben Classmates Gather

Nigerian actress, Ego Boyo, has said that focus is critical and key to success in whatever endeavour an individual or a group of individuals undertake.

Boyo gave the advice on Saturday in her remarks at the reunion and inaugural meeting of the Lagos chapter of the 1986/1990 Class of Theatre Arts, Ekenwan Campus, University of Benin.

Her presentation was titled: “How to achieve and sustain Success.”

At the event, which was held at Excellence Hotel, Ogba, Lagos on May 18, 2024, Boyo said that to remain focused meant that an individual or a group of individuals undertaking any venture must, first and foremost, have clearly thought-out and well-defined aims and objectives.

“When I say that being focused is critical, the natural question is: What are we focusing on? And the answer is very simple: We focus on our aims and objectives.

“This underscores the fundamental need to develop good aims and objectives to focus on. The point, to note here, is that most individuals and corporate bodies have lofty aims and objectives, but they fail in the long run. Why? They shift focus from the set objectives. This is why, if you must succeed, remaining focused is very critical,” she said.

She stressed that the environment could be discouraging, but with focus, research and consistency, success could easily be achieved.

She also emphasised the need to ensure that giving back to the alma mater, Ekenwan Campus of University of Benin, is one of the cardinal objectives of the class, pointing out that Ekenwan campus was in a sorry state and needed the urgent attention of all stakeholders, including former students.

The meeting attracted distinguished classmates, among whom were Mrs Yemisi Adetugbo, Mr Chidi Nebo, Mrs Olo Okaisabor, and Mr Bigar Ibekwe.

Also in attendance were Ms Geogeann Ovia, Mr Dennis Nwoko, and Mr Godwin Ofulue, among others.

It was moments of excitement and joy as the classmates, some of whom had not seen one another since they left university of Benin in 1990, reconnected and exchanged pleasantries.

Boyo shared memorable photographs of great moments taken while in school.

Earlier, the gathering was welcomed by a ranking member of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Mr Victor Iyamu, who was represented by another trustee, Mr Godwin Ofulue.

He gave the background story of the role played by the BoT towards the inauguration of the Lagos chapter.

He also touched on the things being planned by the BoT, which included formation of a cooperative society for the advancement of members’ welfare.

He added that the BoT was also acting as a steering committee and that part of its duties was to bring about an election of a substantive executive body that would build on the foundation laid by the BoT.

Another major highlight of the day was a talk on “My Music” by a classmate and one of the trustees, Mr Bigger Ibekwe, a man, who has ventured into many businesses and is giving a good account of himself in all.

He serenaded the gathering with a few of his songs.