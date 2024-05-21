NDDC Inaugurates 33/11KV Injection Sun-station in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

In order to bring development closer to the people at the grassroots, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), yesterday inaugurated a 1×15MVA/33/11KV Sub-station at Amufi, in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State.

The injection sub-station is madeup of one 15MVA, 33/11KV transformer with 33 KV 1250A SF6 circuit breaker, switch gear panels and tripping Ikm 33KV high tension overhead line.

Inaugurating the project, the Managing Director of NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, said the objective behind the project is to improve the energy requirements of the Amufi and other neighbouring communities as well as increase their productivity in businesses for companies and artisans in the benefiting communities.

“The above project had been tested by the Nigeria Electricity Management Services Agency and certified to be good,” Ogbuku declared.

According to him, “It is indeed our mission to ensure that NDDC meets its obligation to the Niger Delta people facilitating overall regional development that delivers dividends and benefits to our people.

“After so many years of yearning for a better Niger Delta region, the people deserve less. Our main task remains to bridge the infrastructural development as which have existed for far too long, create the enabling environment for improved economic activities in the communities and across the Niger Delta region, and give the region a chance to help fulfil the people’s dreams in accordance with the vision of President Bola Tinubu.”

In his remarks, the Senator representing Edo South in the Red Chambers,. Senator Nelda Imasuen, said the importance of electricity cannot be overemphasized, and appealed to NDDC to also undertake construction of the road leading to the community which is in deplorable condition to improve the quality of life of the people.

He said: “Everyone knows the importance of electricity and the commissioning of the substation will help boost the business in and around the community.

“I will also use this opportunity to appeal to the NDDC to undertake the road construction leading to this as the road is in a deplorable condition.

Constructing the road will improve the quality of life of the people.”

After the inauguration of the substation was handed to authorities of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to manage.

The Ohen (traditional leader) of Amufi, Chief Aisenogua Egharevba , commended NDDC for the project, pledging to protect it as their own.