Breaking: Otunba Subomi Balogun Is Dead





Founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Olori Omoba of Ijebuland, Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, is dead.

Family sources informed THISDAY that he died in London Friday morning.

Balogun, who was Otunba Tunwase of Ijebuland, was aged 89.

As a high ranking Ijebu Chief, his death has not been officially announced. THISDAY however gathered that the family had informed the Awujale of Ijebuland of his death and a formal announcement would be made soon in line with tradition.



Details later…