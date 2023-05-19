AfDB Approves $15m Loan for InfraCredit to Support Nigeria’s Infrastructure Financing

Ugo Aliogo

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $15 million subordinated loan to Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company Limited (InfraCredit) to strengthen its capital base and help close Nigeria’s infrastructure financing gap.

The financing would enable InfraCredit leverage domestic capital markets to bolster access to long-term local currency infrastructure financing in Nigeria.

According to a statement yesterday, the financing complements a 2019 investment into InfraCredit made by the AfDB and other partners to help unlock domestic institutional capital for infrastructure.

InfraCredit is a specialised Nigerian credit guarantee company that mobilises long-term capital from institutional investors, including pension fund and insurance companies, to support infrastructure projects.

“The loan comes at a time when InfraCredit is seeking to raise capital to finance an additional $375 million in infrastructure over the next few years, primarily by leveraging private sector financing,” the statement added.

Director General of the Bank’s Nigeria Country Department, Lamin Barrow said, “The African Development Bank is pleased to continue to support an innovative financial institution – InfraCredit –which has objectives that align closely with our priorities to mobilise institutional financing for the delivery of infrastructure for Nigeria in key sectors including transport, energy, water, agriculture and infrastructure.”

The company’s green finance track record and commitments under its Clean Energy Transition Strategy and Roadmap and Green Finance Framework fits with the African Development Bank’s commitments to promote low-carbon development and mitigation, leveraging climate finance from private sector sources, Barrow said.

InfraCredit CEO, Chinua Azubike said, “We are delighted and very pleased with the confidence that AfDB has demonstrated in the opportunity ahead for InfraCredit to scale its development impact of unlocking domestic institutional investments for long-term local currency infrastructure finance in Nigeria that will create jobs and support local economic growth.

“This second round investment will strengthen our guarantee issuing capacity and bring AfDB’s total investments in InfraCredit to $25 million, which is a strong signal of commitment to the long-term growth of InfraCredit and the Nigerian economy.”