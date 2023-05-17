Oyebanji Won’t Muzzle Media Professionals in Ekiti, Says Deputy Gov

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, has assured media professionals in the state that the Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration would give them unfettered opportunity to practice their profession without being muzzled or harassed.

Afuye described the media as the mirror of any democratic society, which should be given the leeway to operate for good governance to be realisable in the system, saying Oyebanji perceives the media as good allies, rather than enemies.

The deputy governor said this in Ado Ekiti while being presented with an Award of Excellence by the management of the New Cruse 92.7 FM station, Ikere Ekiti, yesterday.

Afuye in a statement by her Media Aide, Victor Ogunje, applauded the radio station for positively projecting the image of the government, saying the media outfit has not reneged on its promise to embrace journalism ethical values through unbiased reportage.

She saluted the courage of the owner of the radio station, who is a respectable legal Icon, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), for believing in Ekiti State, saying the spirit of patriotism spurred him to establish the medium in the state to

propel development at the grassroots.

The deputy governor said: “In Ikere today, Chief Olanipekun has proved that he is a frontline leader, who has been contributing well to the development of that town and the state through scholarship awards, empowerments for the poor and in the area of industrial development, part of which is the new Cruise FM.

“Let me assure you that the government of Ekiti State will continue to partner and support you to grow in leaps and bounds to be able to make meaningful contributions to the growth of our dear state.”

Afuye stressed that the establishment of the broadcasting station has changed the face of media practice in Ekiti State and added flavour to the growth of the profession in the country by being apolitical and professional.

Speaking earlier on the reason behind the award conferment, the General Manager, Cruse FM, Mr. Joshua Adegbite, said it was to appreciate the deputy governor for being a loyal co-pilot to Governor Oyebanji and for her meaningful contributions to the development of the state in all spheres.

The GM stated that the activities of the current administration speak volume in all sectors and worth being celebrated by all stakeholders, including the media.

Adegbite, however, appealed to the government of Ekiti State to tackle the perennial power problem in Ikere Ekiti and the state in general to boost businesses and the social life of the residents.

He said: “We are not just here to flatter you or massage your ego; this administration has done creditably. This station was established by a legal Icon and the Asiwaju of Ikere-Ekiti, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), to serve as the intellectual hub for entertainment, education and information.

“In the past three years, we have done our job professionally, and we have remained apolitical. But we have seen the achievements of this administration in the last six months and felt impressed. In Nigeria, we have not been fortunate to have good leaders, but Governor Oyebanji seems to have been born for the job.

“Before he was sworn in, he had started hitting the ground running. So we have no reason not to partner this performing governor. We will continue to engage the government positively and constructively.”

Speaking further, Adegbite added: “We are presenting this award to Her Excellency to appreciate her contributions to the growth of humanity, especially the womenfolk, and for her closeness to the grassroots and positive impacts in the lives of her people.”