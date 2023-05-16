Oba of Benin Voids Installation of Village Head





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, has voided the unauthorised installation of Pa Godwin Efosa Usiomoifo as Odionwwre (Head) of Iguomo village in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State for breach of Benin customs and tradition.

Chief Oghafua Oyeoba, the Oyeoba of Benin, conveyed the decision of the Special Committee was set up by the Oba Palace to look into the crisis in the village where some elders, including, Mr. Henry Idemudia and Mr. Osabuohien Osarogiagbon gave their respective perspectives on the crisis.

Joined by other Benin Palace Chiefs, Oyeoba who addressed the actors in the crisis at the Oba palace, said Usiomoifo, the Ozukpogieva (second-in-command) in the village, failed to get the palace approval before the installation of the new Odionwere.

“The Palace therefore restrained Usiomoifo from parading himself as Odionwere of Iguomo village until the palace gives approval for his installation,” Oyeoba declared.

Oyeoba, who was supported by Chief Ogbemudia Emovoen the Aghamioba of Benin, also faulted the appointments, including that of Okaighele allegedly done by Usiomoifo in his capacity as Ozukpogieva of Iguomo village, noting that they were done in error, a development, which made them amount to nullity in Benin Kingdom.

He said, “When an Odionwere dies, the Okaighele (youth leader) who the transited Odionwere appointed remains until the installation of a new Odionwere who reserves the right to either retain him or replace him with another person.

“When a new Odionwere emerges and he appoints another Okaighele, the immediate past Okaighele becomes eligible to be elevated to Edion (village elders) group if he has been found worthy in character by the elders,” the Committee headed by Oyeoba said.

The Palace also frowned at the alleged violation of the rights of one of the female elders in the village, Mrs. Nowamagbe Egharevba Idemudia who also told the Palace that her farmland was grabbed by some villagers who also destroyed her economic crops in the climax of the crisis.

It therefore, advised the Ozukpogieva to bridge bridges of unity and make peace with the septuagenarian and other aggrieved people in the village for overall peace and development of the area.