 NGO Advocates Self-Regulation, Technology as Best Approach to Ending Fake News

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa (CGGEJA), has revealed that self-regulation is the key in curbing the disturbing trends and consequences of fake news in every society.

The CGGEJA said that since the use of technology has come to stay, fact-checking information on social media before further dissemination would help to mitigate the spread of fake news.

The Country Director of CGGEJA, Mr. John Mayaki, made this known in Abuja yesterday during a media dialogue with the theme “Balancing Ethics and Patriotism: The Obligations of Journalists to Their Country.”

Mayaki said that the timeliness of this programme has been buttressed by the fact that experts in journalism and related fields are beginning to get worried about the scourge of fake news.

He noted that the key points of the dialogue are centered on patriotism and how to identify fake news and help to fight it.

He reiterated that the country would be set ablaze if fake news is allowed to continue.

He added that while fake news has become a major problem for the society, disinformation on its own is particularly dangerous because it is frequently organised, well-resourced, and reinforced by automated technology.

Mayaki said: “Self-regulation is the best because it is a democratic setting and system. We don’t expect the government to shut down the media or to regulate its content. But we as journalists can self-regulate. But unfortunately, technology and social media has not helped us.

“Social media does not have regulation. People just sit in their cubicle or in the mountain or in the dungeon and just write anything, and when there’s crisis everywhere, someone will start laughing somewhere and saying ‘I caught them.’ This is unsettling.’

“If the nation is set in fire, everyone will be affected. So, there is the need to come together and bring in experts who will teach us how to fact-check information. Technology has gone so far, you don’t need to ask anybody; on your own you can fact-check.

“This is where the question of government regulation and self-regulation comes into play. Would it be better for the government to regulate social media to save the country from a possible breakdown of law and order, or should we simply self-regulate as patriotic citizens? The latter option looks more plausible to me.”

He further advised that “we must all refrain from over-sensationalising news, refrain from exaggeration of news, and refrain from deliberate superimposition of different images to make believe.

“As journalists and responsible and patriotic citizens, we must refrain from the hyper-partisan selection of facts at the expense of fairness. Besides, we must understand that sub-standard journalism being framed and coloured by ideology is not only dangerous for the immediate survival of a nation, it has debilitating futuristic effects.”

