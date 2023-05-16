Customers Commend Stambic IBTC Pension Managers Training for Intending Retirees

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Would be retirees have commended the board and management of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers for a training which centred on well-being and how to handle finances.

Some of the Customers who graced the training, Mr. Joseph Osaro and Mrs. Joy Osayi expressed optimism on the lectures they received, saying the enlightenment would go a long way to impact on their health situation positively, and financial well-being upon retirement.

They are of the opinion that the knowledge and learning gained, will enable them know the appropriate steps to take when embarking on their verification process and to facilitate all their pension documents.

Pre-retirement seminar is an initiative of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers that brings together employees close to retirement to equip and prepare them for life after an active service in paid employment.

This year’s edition with the them: “Making the Best of Your Post-Work Life,” was also aimed on how to see how much workers can increase their monetary contributions, and how much more they can let go before their retirement journey.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the one day seminar in Benin City, Executive Director, Business Development, Stanbic IBTC Pension Manager, Mrs Nike Bajomo, urged workers and clients to always write their “Will” and key into the insurance policy to enable them get compensation from those insurance firms they are involved in case of any eventually.

Bajomo while appealing to the customers to listen to whatever the guest speakers will teach them, added that whatever they learnt at the seminar, will prepare them for the next phrase of life upon retirement.

She said, “Finally, on behalf of the Board and the Management of Stanbic IBTC Pension managers, I will like to thank you all for making us your pension board agitator towards your retirement. We are honour to have the opportunity to achieve your retirement goals.

“We urged you to take advantage of all the available resource persons and the information that the guest speakers in this occasion will deliver. I assured you that we are here to help you to achieve your dreams. We strongly advocate for people to live their best life even in their post life era and assured you we will guide you in every step of your need.”