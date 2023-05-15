Ruthless Brighton End Arsenal’s Title Hopes 

*Man City to wrap up title at home against Chelsea on Sunday

Arsenal’s fading title hopes were dealt a devastating blow after losing to Brighton 0-3 to leave leaders Manchester City one win from a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

The maximum number of points Arsenal can now score is 87, while City have 85 with matches against Chelsea (home), Brighton (away) and Brentford (away) to come.

The Gunners needed to respond after City’s 3-0 win over Everton earlier on Sunday left Mikel Arteta’s side trailing by four points in the race for the title.

On a deeply frustrating day for Arsenal, Leandro Trossard hit the bar against his former club while Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka both went close before Julio Enciso’s close-range header put Brighton ahead.

Substitute Deniz Undav doubled the lead after lobbing Aaron Ramsdale in the 86th minute before Pervis Estupinan added to Arsenal’s misery with Brighton’s third in the 96th minute.

City will win the Premier League title next Sunday in front of their own fans at Etihad Stadium if they beat Chelsea at (16:00 BST), even if Arsenal defeat Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday (17:30).

However, City will be confirmed champions without playing on Saturday if the Gunners lose at Forest.

In a game littered with niggly fouls, Arsenal lost Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli to injury in the first half after a foul by Brighton’s Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who the Gunners tried to signin January.

Brighton, who are chasing a place in Europe for the first time, had gone close through Enciso before the Paraguay forward stunned the Emirates with his 51st-minute goal.

The win lifted the Seagulls above both Aston Villa and Tottenham into sixth on 58 points, four behind fifth-placed Liverpool with one game in hand.