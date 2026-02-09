Insecurity: Tinubu Hosts AFRICOM Commander, U.S. Envoy at State House

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has played host to a high-level delegation from the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), led by its Commander, General Dagvin Anderson, at the State House, Abuja.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, who disclosed this via his verified X handle, @DOlusegun, said the Sunday evening meeting was also attended by top brass of Nigeria’s military and security organisations.

According to Olusegun, President Tinubu, alongside the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the service chiefs, received General Anderson, members of his team, and the Charge d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Keith Heffern.

Those present on the U.S. side included the Charge d’Affaires, Mr. Keith Heffern; the Commander of AFRICOM, General Dagvin Anderson; the Command Sergeant Major, Garric M. Banfield, who is the Command Senior Enlisted Leader of AFRICOM; and the Senior Foreign Policy Adviser, AFRICOM, Ambassador Peter Vrooman.

On the Nigerian side, President Tinubu was joined by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd); Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant-General Emmanuel Uandiandeye; the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Tosin Ajayi.