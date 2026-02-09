  • Monday, 9th February, 2026

FCT Polls: I’ll Fix Schools, PHCs, Tackle Youth Unemployment, Says SDP Candidate 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja 

Ahead of the Area Council election in the Federal Capital Territory on February 21, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), for the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Dr Obinna Simon, has said he would address the challenges facing education, health and youth joblessness.

The candidate, who boasted that he would defeat the incumbent, said he would work to ameliorate the sufferings of the residents of Area Council, including the indigenes.

On his priorities, the SDP Candidate promised to address the current inadequacies in most of the primary schools within the Council and also revamp the Primary healthcare Centres.

Simon stated this during an interview with journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

On the condition of primary schools, Obinna said: “I shed tears when I went round the schools in AMAC because I found students sitting on the bare floor receiving lessons. Who could believe that these schools are under FCT, that they are under AMAC.  

“Who could believe that? And that is why, even the day I made my declaration, I made it very, very clear that I will on assuming office, declare state of emergency on education in AMAC if elected.

“Schools were on strike in AMAC for over five months, and then they patched it up. They resumed. And as I speak to you again now they are strike again. 

“So as a teacher, the welfare of teachers is very key in education is when somebody is comfortable that you teach children very well. If you are teaching students.”

On security, he said as Chairman of AMAC, his administration was going to prioritise security meetings with traditional rulers so as to nib any criminality in the bud. 

