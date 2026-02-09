Ramadan: Sani Tasks Islamic Clerics on Responsible Preaching,  Promotion of Peaceful Coexistence



John Shiklam in Kaduna



Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has urged Islamic scholars (Ulamas) to ensure that Tafsir sessions and other enlightenment programmes during the Ramadan fasting, consistently promote unity, peaceful coexistence, social justice, and care for the vulnerable.



Sani made the call on Sunday at the 2026 Annual Pre-Ramadan Meeting organised by Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) at its National Headquarters in Kaduna.



The meeting was held ahead of the Ramadan fasting period, which is expected to commence before the end of February.

Represented by the Secretary to the Kaduna State Government (SSG), Dr. Mu’azu Meyare, the governor noted that Ramadan, a sacred month of mercy, discipline, and renewal, “offers a unique platform to reinforce values of sadaqa, patriotism and prayers for the nation and its leaders”.



He added that sincere supplication during the holy month remains vital to national healing.

The governor further appealed to broadcast media organisations and social media platforms to uphold the highest standards of professionalism in the transmission of “Tafsir” and other religious content, cautioning against messages capable of inciting tension or division.



He stressed that service to humanity remains one of the highest forms of worship in Islam.

Sani said his administration’s interfaith framework has helped to sustain relative peace and understanding among people of different religious beliefs in the state.

He reaffirmed his government’s support for religious education and dialogue and pledged continued partnership with JNI and other faith-based organisations.



The meeting was chaired by the Shehu of Borno, Dr. Abubakar Kiyari El-Kanemi, who led discussions focused on responsible preaching, religious harmony, and the preservation of peace during and beyond the Ramadan period.

The meeting was attended by muslim traditional rulers, Islamic clerics, and scholars from across the country.