Buhari Salutes ICPC Chairman, Owasanoye, on His 60th Birthday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof Bolaji Olufunmileyi Owasanoye on his 60th birthday on May 15, 2023.


The president, according to a statement yesterday, by his media adviser, Femi Adesina, joined family members, friends and professional associates in celebrating the lawyer and scholar, who brought more depth into investigation and prosecution of corrupt practices, by working with others on Asset Recovery Strategy; Whistle Blower Policy; Non-conviction Based Asset Recovery Framework; Management of Recovered Assets Framework; Plea Bargain Manual and Corruption Case Management Manual.


Buhari hailed the courage, adeptness and rigorousness of the former Executive Secretary and Head of Secretariat of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), who drove the advisory and strategic work of the think-tank to prepare key policy and anti-corruption strategy interventions of the government since 2015.


The president noted his contributions to the law profession in Nigeria and beyond, with a commendable profile of working as Director of Research, and later Research Fellow at Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Professorial Research Associate, School of Oriental and African Studies University of London, and Visiting Professor, University of Pretoria, while consulting for many multilateral institutions.
Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would strengthen the Chairman of ICPC in health, insight and capacity to keep serving the nation.

