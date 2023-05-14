Billionaire Property Magnate, Olu Okeowo, Gets Highest Honour from Estate Surveyors

Though rarely seen, the landmark real estate projects executed by billionaire Sir Olu Okeowo’s Gibraltar Construction Company Limited make him a force of nature in the built industry. It, therefore, beggared no surprise or shock when his professional association, the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) decided to honour him with a special recognition award for his distinguished services and professionalism in the industry. The glamorous awards ceremony held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. And the usually reclusive Sir Okeowo was there in all his glory.

The honour comes at a time when Gibraltar Construction Company Limited was widely misrepresented as the owner of the luxury building that collapsed in Banana Island, Lagos, recently. Investigations would later reveal that the property is owned by another firm entirely with no link to him.

Sir Okeowo was presented the award by the president, NIESV, Johnbull Amayaevbo, who lauded him for his longevity and professionalism in the industry. Amayaevbo said that through the awards ceremony, the association seeks to recognise and celebrate individuals, government parastatals, and corporate organisations whose contributions to the development of the Estate Surveyors and Valuers sector have been immense.

Also on the long list of recipients of awards for special recognition are prominent Nigerians such as President Muhammadu Buhari, Gen. Aliyu Mohammed Gusau (rtd.), Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, Alhaji Olufemi Okunnu, SAN, CON; Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero (Emir of Kano); His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, (Obi of Onitsha); His Royal Majesty, Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle, (Olu of Ilaro); Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Alhaji Mustapha Njie, and Mrs. Mojisola Abdul among others.

Sir Okeowo’s Gibraltar Construction Company Ltd, which started operations in 1990, primarily engages in the construction and civil engineering service businesses in Nigeria. It is also involved in the construction of residential and commercial property and the provision of civil engineering construction services such as sewerage, road, bridge, highway, subway, and other civil engineering and electric facility services.

Over the years, the company has built up an ever-increasing experience in most areas of the construction industry by collaborating with world-renowned designers, engineers, and clients to deliver technically-sophisticated and exciting building projects to cities and communities around the country. Gibraltar Construction Company Limited has completed more than 1200 extraordinary projects across 12 states in Nigeria.

According to Sir Okeowo, “Our company and our culture are built on years of leadership and a relentless adherence to our values, the core of which are safety, quality, ethics, and integrity. These values are what we believe, what we expect, what we deliver, and what we live.”