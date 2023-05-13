  • Saturday, 13th May, 2023

Stransact Caution FG against Outsourcing Tax Responsibilities to Consultant

Business | 2 hours ago

Omolabake Fasogbon

As Nigeria moves to transit to a new government on May 29, Stransact, a correspondent firm of the RSM network in Nigeria has advised the incoming administration against the act of outsourcing tax collection to consultant. 

The firm said it considered the act as an anti- business that will do more harm than good to the economy.

General Partner at Stransact, Eben Joels while briefing the press on the company’s economic expectations for next administration urged new government to devote time and resources to develop the capacity of tax officials to effectively discharge their duties. 

He said, “Investors have more confidence and tend to relate better with Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRs than with individual. Using independent tax consultants to harass tax payers is counterproductive.  Many at times, investors refrain from divulging their business or financial record to these individuals because of lack of trust”. 

Joels also commended FIRs for coming up with an innovation like the Taxpro Max solution which is tailored for Nigerian environment. 

He tasked the authority to ensure that the technology is deployed in favour of tax payers and not to exploit or tax excessively. 

He further advised government to invest more in technologies that will drive and improve voluntary tax compliance 

On his part, Partner, People and Regulatory at Stransact, Yomi Salawu cautioned coming government against increasing tax rate or introducing new taxes. 

He said, “Already, Nigerians are overburdened with taxes, hence bringing up new taxes again will be counterproductive. To increase the revenue base, government should consider formalising the informal sector to bring more persons into the tax net.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.