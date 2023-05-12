USAID Commends Bauchi over Recruitment of Health Workers

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has applauded Bauchi State Government’s foresight to employ critical manpower needed to fill the existing vacancies in the health sector.

The Deputy Director, Health Population and Nutrition, USAID/Nigeria, Mrs. Mieko Mckay, made the commendation yesterday when she led officials of the organisation on an advocacy visit to Governor Bala Mohammed.

Mckay said that the development would go a long way in addressing the manpower requirement in order to ensure effective health care delivery.

She stressed the need for huge investment in the health sector for the benefit of women and children in particular.

The USAID official said that human resources is key to ensuring efficient implementation of the global body’s intervention, hence the need for government at all levels to prioritise the area in order to achieve the desired objectives.

She also appreciated the commitment of the administration of Governor Mohammed in funding the state’s health sector and urged the state government not to relent in leveraging on the interventions of the organisation in nutrition and other programs.

Responding, Mohammed said that his administration has done well in ensuring effective health care delivery through the renovation and construction of healthcare facilities in both urban and rural areas in a bid to meet the health care needs of the citizens.

He reiterated the need for continued partnership and collaboration between the state government and USAID as well as all the global organisations.

The governor noted that his administration has paid 100 per cent the state government’s counterpart funding required for accessing interventions.

Mohammed told the USAID officials that already the state government is on the process of implementing a robust food and nutrition policy, and directed the ministries responsible for its implementation to remain focus towards ensuring the timely implementation.

