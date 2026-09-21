Court Adjourns El-Rufai’s N1bn Suit Against ICPC, AGF, Police

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday adjourned a one billion naira rights suit filed by former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, against the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and others until October 27 for definite hearing.

Others named in the suit are the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as second and third respondents respectively.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik adjourned the suit to allow counsel to the former governor, Akinyemi Aremu, to respond to the counter affidavit filed by the AGF opposing the claims.

When the case was called, Aremu informed the court that the matter was scheduled for hearing.

Counsel for the AGF, Mrs Maimuna Lami-Shiru, however, told the court that a counter affidavit had been filed by the AGF.

She prayed the court for a leave to move their motion seeking an extension of time to deem their counter affidavit as being properly filed and served.

El-Rufai’s lawyer, Aremu; ACP Ezekiel Rimamsomte who appeared for the IGP and the ICPC counsel did not oppose the application and the judge granted it as prayed.

Justice Abdulmalik then adjourned the case until October 27 for definite hearing.

The ex-governor had, earlier in the suit, sued the ICPC, the Chief Magistrate at the Magistrate’s Court of the FCT, Abuja; IGP and the AGF as first to fourth respondents respectively.

He, however, dropped the name of the magistrate from the case following his inability to specify the name of the magistrate who was sued as second respondent, after the judge made the observation.

El-Rufai is, therefore, demanding a N1 billion in damages against ICPC, the IGP and the AGF.

The former governor, in an originating motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/345/2026, dated and filed February 20 by Oluwole Iyamu (SAN) sought seven reliefs.

He prayed the court to declare that the invasion and search of his residence at House 12, Mambilla Street, Aso Drive, Abuja, on February 19 at about 2pm by the ICPC and IGP, amounts to a gross violation of the applicant’s fundamental rights .

He said that it was a violation to dignity of the human person, personal liberty, fair hearing, and privacy under Sections 34, 35, 36, and 37 of the Constitution.

He urged the court to declare that “any evidence obtained pursuant to the aforesaid invalid warrant and unlawful search is inadmissible in any proceedings against the applicant, as it was procured in breach of constitutional safeguards”.

El-Rufai, therefore, sought an order of injunction restraining the respondents and their agents from further relying on, using, or tendering any evidence or items seized during the unlawful search in any investigation, prosecution, or proceedings involving him.

He sought an order directing the first and third respondents (ICPC and IGP) to forthwith retum all items seized from the applicant’s premises during the unlawful search, together with a detailed inventory thereof.

He also sought an order awarding the sum of N1 billion as general, exemplary and aggravated damages, among others.

Responding in its counter affidavit, the ICPC said it received a petition against El-Rufai and acting on the petition, it commenced an investigation, leading to the search at his residence.

It argued that its operatives acted under a valid search warrant issued on February 18 and executed on February 19 between 1:37pm and 3:56pm at 12 Mambilla Street, Asokoro, Abuja.

The commission said its officials were accompanied by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, and that the exercise was witnessed by El-Rufai’s wife, Hadiza El-Rufai, and his son, Mohammed El-Rufai.

The ICPC, which urged the court to dismiss the suit, listed the items allegedly recovered from the residence.

The police, also in its counter affidavit deposed to by Insp Ewa Anthony, argued that it had the statutory power to detect, arrest, investigate and prosecute offenders.

It argued that the search carried out at El-Rufai’s residence was executed pursuant to a search warrant issued by a competent court of law.

The anti-graft agency disagreed with the ex-governor that the search warrant was invalid, insisting that it was a genuine court order.

It said that its officers who carried out the operation, complied with all applicable legal procedures in the execution of the search warrant.

According to the police, the applicant is trying to use the court to shield him away from the security investigation and prosecution in the court of law.

It, therefore, prayed the court to dismiss the suit in its entirety. (NAN)