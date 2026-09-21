Tinubu Eulogises Elder Statesman, Co-founder of NADECO, Chief Olu Falae, At 88

* Rejoices with renowned banker, Henry Imasekha, on 70th birthday



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated elder statesman, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and co-founder of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Chief Olu Falae, on his 88th birthday on September 21, 2026.

The president, in a release issued on Monday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the celebrant as one of the great Nigerians whose contributions to the country’s political and democratic evolution have earned him an enduring place in the nation’s history.

Tinubu extolled Chief Falae’s distinguished public service, including his tenure as Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Minister of Finance, as well as his contributions as an all-round administrator.

The president particularly commended the elder statesman’s role in the pro-democracy movement and his commitment to restoring democratic rule during one of the most challenging periods in Nigeria’s political history.

According to Tinubu, “Chief Falae is a patriot whose life reflects a deep commitment to the service of our nation. As a co-founder and prominent figure in the NADECO movement, he was among Nigerians who advocated the restoration of democratic governance and defended the principles of constitutional rule and citizens’ rights even at a risk to their lives.

“His contributions to public administration, economic development and the struggle for democracy are significant chapters in our national journey.

“On this special day, I celebrate your extraordinary courage, wisdom and dedication to Nigeria. Your generation played an important role in defending the political emancipation of our people, and their sacrifice reminds us of our collective responsibility to strengthen our democracy and build a more prosperous nation.”

The president prayed that Almighty God will grant the celebrant good health, wisdom and renewed strength to continue his contributions to Nigeria’s development.

Also on Monday, President Tinubu rejoiced with renowned banker, chartered accountant and entrepreneur, Mr Henry Imasekha, on his 70th birthday on Monday, September 21, 2026.

The president joined the Imasekhas, friends and associates in celebrating a man whose work has touched several important areas of Nigeria’s economic life.

Fondly known as HI, Mr Imasekha spent a significant part of his professional life in banking. He started at International Merchant Bank in 1982 and had a career in corporate banking, investment banking and treasury.

He later served at United Bank for Africa as Executive Director, Investment Banking, and later as Executive Director of the Corporate Bank. His work later took him into telecommunications, technology and energy.

Tinubu particularly recalled the early days of mobile telecommunications in Nigeria, when Imasekha served as a pioneer director, vice-chairman and one of the promoters of Econet Wireless Nigeria, now Airtel Nigeria, as the newly liberalised sector began to change how Nigerians lived and did business.

Imasekha also co-founded CYBERSOC Africa Limited, a pan-African cybersecurity company providing threat detection and response services to businesses and institutions across the continent.

He currently chairs Eroton Exploration and Production Company Limited and has, over the years, brought his professional experience to national discussions on banking, monetary policy and development.

Beyond business, many professionals and entrepreneurs who now lead major institutions in Nigeria’s financial, energy and business sectors have benefited from his mentorship, counsel and support.

Much of his service to society has been rendered away from public attention.

“I remember those early days of the telecommunications revolution very well. We were opening up a sector that would go on to change the lives of millions of Nigerians, and HI was one of those who believed in what was possible. But his story is not only about the businesses he helped to build. Over the years, he has given his time, experience and support to many people, some of whom have gone on to lead important institutions in our economy.

“He has done much of this quietly, and that is something I respect about him. HI has always carried himself with confidence, generosity and a strong belief in Nigeria and its people. At 70, I celebrate a friend and compatriot who has done well for himself, but who has also made room for others to succeed,” Tinubu said.

The president wished him many more years in good health and fulfilment and prays that Almighty God continues to bless him and his family.