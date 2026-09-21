APC PCC​: Obi Has Nowhere to Hide Over His Poor Anambra Record

•Urges him to quit presidential race

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has said that the presidential candidate of Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has nowhere to hide after the facade of falsehood built around him was torn to shreds.

Its spokesman, Dele Alake, in a statement issued Monday, said in the past four years, Obi and his supporters packaged his tenure as Anambra governor as one defined by exceptional fiscal prudence, including the claim that he left Anambra without a debt burden.

He stressed that Obi himself was presented as a squeaky-clean politician, but it has all emerged as a well-packaged lie.

Alake said: “The facade of falsehood built around Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate, has now been torn to shreds, with Obi’s persona deconstructed after disclosures by the Anambra State Government, which responded to Obi’s challenge to verify his record.”

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He said according to the Anambra State Government, the former governor spent about $4.05 billion, or N5.4 trillion, over his eight years in office and contracted $123.77 million in external loans.

​The spokesman said the state also revealed that, as of when Obi left office on March 17, 2014, there were eight different external borrowings for malaria, erosion control, education, and healthcare, and that subsequent administrations, including Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s, continued to service the debt.

Alake noted: “​Borrowing is not injudicious if used for development. But for a man who prides himself on being austere and has frequently claimed he left the state with a clean bill of health, the revelations confirmed what has long been held: Obi is an irredeemable liar, a mediocre governor, unfit for leadership anywhere.

“​Even more confounding is that despite these borrowings, Obi has nothing to show for his stewardship across Anambra’s sectors. He failed to pay workers’ salaries in some ministries. Water Corporation staff were among those who protested over unpaid salaries.”

Alake recalled that in a memo to Obi, dated April 25, 2006, Chuks Ileogbunam, Obi’s Chief of Staff, pleaded with the governor to pay the Water Corporation workers’ N15 million monthly salary to avoid protests at the governor’s office over unpaid salaries.

He said at that time, Obi was then spending his second month in office.

“Since it is your excellency’s unchanging desire to achieve a better future for our children and children’s children, please, Sir, bear in mind that officials of the Water Corporation also have children who are looking to your compassionate leadership.

“The president listens with compassion to your appeals on behalf of the children of Anambra. I am 200 per cent sure that you will hearken to the cries of the children whose parents work for the Water Corporation and end their ordeal,” Ileogunam pleaded in the memo.

Alake emphasised that just as Obi promised to quit the presidential race if it was proven that he left a debt burden for Anambra State, the letter revealed that Obi had similarly promised Anambra people during his campaign that he would resign as governor “if there is any case where workers are not paid as and when due”.

The spokesman said of course, he never meant to, saying he only deceived people into voting for him, stressing that when he left office in 2014, he left his successors with heavier arrears to clear.

He added: “We advise Obi to purge himself of his lies and seek the forgiveness of the Anambra people instead of galloping around platforms, parroting inanities.

“What should even be more concerning for Obi’s followers is Obi’s recent solidarity visit to someone facing an EFCC trial for unexplained wealth and monumental corruption.

“Indeed, if Peter Obi has any honour, he must resign from the 2027 presidential race forthwith, in keeping with his promise to end his run if it is proven that his administration left behind liabilities in Anambra.”