PDP: We’ll  Participate in Ondo LG Polls in 2023

Fidelis David in Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State yesterday revealed that it would fully participate in the forthcoming local government polls slated for December 16, 2023.

The State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) Chairman, Dr Joseph Aremo, had in April announced the date of December 16, 2023, for the conduct of the local government election in the state.

Briefing journalists at the party Secretariat in Akure yesterday, the state Chairman of the party, Mr. Fatai Adams, said the decision to participate fully during the polls was deliberate and the party was conscious of the agenda of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to allegedly continue to muzzle the local government administrations by foisting his stooges on the people.

His words: “Local Goverment is the third tier of government which is closest to the people at the grassroots. Unfortunately it has been completely paralysed, only serving as a salary payment agency of the State Government, rather than serving the grassroots people as enshrined in the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended).

“Gone are the days when local government administration under the PDP was alive to its constitutional responsibilities. Gone are the days when local governments embarked on construction of rural roads, markets and other social amenities at the grassroots. Gone are the days when capable and tested hands were in charge of government at the grassroots.

“It is against this background that our party will participate in the local government election, so as to bring development to the grassroots again, as it was under previous PDP administrations. Our resolve to participate is to reverse the uneventful and uninspiring narratives. It is to restore the lost glory of local government administration and its pride.

“This resolve is deliberate and we are conscious of the agenda of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to continue to muzzle the local government administrations by foisting his stooges on the people. We can therefore, gauge his temperature and the mood of the APC as well as the inconveniences this our resolve may cause its members who erroneously see local government as their cash cow, being the reward for their hypocrisy and sycophancy to the Governor,” Adams stressed.

According to him, this time around, the APC will be resisted by the grassroots people who have allegedly “been bearing the brunt of inept, colourless, unenviable, dry and retrogressive governance at that very important layer of government.”

“We are, however, using this opportunity to call on the ODIEC to perform its role as an impartial arbiter which should not rob Peter to pay Paul. We are passionately appealing to the Chairman and other members of the commission to always act on the side of the people bearing in mind that their commission is being financed by the tax payers’ money and not from the APC government which merely appointed them.

“They should ensure utmost transparency of the electoral process, exhibit decency, decorum and discipline that is expected of their high offices and not compromise for any self-serving or pecuniary gains so that posterity will be kind to them at the end of the day.

“Gentlemen of the press, we have equally called you to remind you of your constitutional role of watching and monitoring the electoral process and accurately reporting and informing the public of what you see along the line without fear or favour. You have this inalienable duty to the people and not to any government in power so that we can together build a safe, sane, solid and sound nation where the potentials of the people can be ultimately realised”

He assured the general public that PDP was prepared to participate in the electoral contest with the fervent hope that the governor and his party would allow the commission to perform its role without undue interference and interruptions.

“As a party, we have put necessary machinery in motion which will culminate in our electoral victory at the polls and we are participating to win by the grace of God,” he said.