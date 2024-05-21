Group Lauds Abdulrazak over N10.08bn Road Projects in Kwara 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A Kwara State-based socio-cultural group under the aegis of Igbaja Progressive Union National Executive Council has lauded the state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, for earmarking N10.08 billion roads construction project across communities in Kwara South senatorial district of the state.

In a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, the President-General of the group, Dr. Oluwatoyin Alabi, said the proposed road projects marked a significant achievement for the people of the district. He said for many years, the people, especially Igbaja, had endured alleged neglect from previous administrations before the emergence of Abdulrazak-led government.

According to Alabi, “The Igbaja people are elated about the award of contracts for the rehabilitation of dilapidated roads in the area, especially, the rehabilitation of the 12-kilometre Aiase-Ipo-Okeye Road, which have caused our people misery for years, hindering economic growth in the area.”

He listed some of the areas to benefit from the road projects to include “the construction of 11-kilometre Owu Falls Phase I at a cost of N3, 998,838,427.50, to be completed within 18 months; the rehabilitation of the 20 km Arandun Township Roundabout-Esie-Oro Township Road at N3,821,595,765.63, to be completed in 10 months, and rehabilitation of the 12-kilometre Aiase-Ipo-Okeye Road, budgeted at N2,256,879,187.50, with an eight-month completion timeline.”

The group also recognised the governor’s efforts in implementing various interventions to alleviate the challenges faced by the people of Igbaja.

These interventions include: “Appointment of our sons to cabinet positions, thus providing our people with a pride of place in his government. Ongoing repair of moribund dam that had been abandoned for years by past administration, which serves Igbaja and neighbouring communities.

“Allocation of a N10 million intervention fund for victims, who lost their property during the devastating rainstorm in 2022. The governor’s generous support aided in the recovery of those affected by the disaster.

“Personal donation of N1million to support the Igbaja Peoples Forum in procuring palliatives to cushion the hardship caused by the petrol subsidy removal. Timely repair of the 2.5MVA transformer sub-station benefitting Igbaja and 58 other communities in 2023.”

The group, however, expressed their gratitude for the governor’s responsiveness to their needs and timely intervention to their plights.