Jonathan, Atiku, Otti, NPAN, Senators, Labour Party, Others Mourn Iwuanyanwu’s Demise

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia, and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan; the 2023 presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), have expressed sadness over the demise of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwunyanwu, who passed on Thursday at the age of 82 after a brief illness.



Similarly, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure; the Nigerian Southern Senators’ Forum; a former federal lawmaker, Senator Ben Obi, and Chairman of Geometric Power Ltd, Nigeria’s electric power integrated group, Prof. Bart Nnaji, and other Nigerians, described the death of the octogenarian as huge a loss to the South-east in particular and Nigeria in general.

Jonathan in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, noted that Iwuanwanwu was a cultural enthusiast and a lover of his people who believed in equity and national unity.



He said: “Chief Iwuanyanwu was a man of many parts who made a success of all his extensive endeavours. As a politician he had a remarkable career contributing significantly to the growth of the nation’s democracy and contesting for the presidency of Nigeria three times; as a businessman he made his mark in many areas of entrepreneurship including manufacturing, construction, and publishing, and, as a philanthropist he founded many people-oriented organisations like the Iwuanyanwu Nationale Football Club and donated to many just causes.

“The passing of this great leader, statesman and bridge builder has left many people across the country with a deep feeling of loss. May his family, associates and loved ones be met with the comfort of cherished memories and the knowledge that his legacies and impact will continue to endure. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”



Jonathan, who condoned the entire South-east, the Government and people of Imo State and the late Iwuanyanwu family, described Iwuanyanwu as a genial politician and successful businessman, stressing that he would be missed by many across the country.

Atiku in a statement said Iwuanyanwu was renowned for uprightness, firmness and industry.



“I am shocked and saddened by the passing of Chief (Dr.) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. He was a man whose name was renowned for uprightness, firmness, and industry. He was an astute businessman, philanthropist and consummate politician.

“I join the multitude of his admirers to sympathise with his immediate family and pray to the Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss of a patriarch. My condolences also go to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which he led with distinction until he breathed his last, also the government and people of Imo State. He will be sorely missed. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.



Similarly, Otti in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, said he received Iwuanyanwu’s death with shock and heavy heart.

He described him as “a great patriot, lover of his people, a successful leader and an outstanding professional, businessman and leader.

The Abia governor commiserated with the Iwuanyanwu family, Imo State Government, the South-east region, the global Igbo nation and Nigeria at large.

NPAN, in a condolence letter addressed to the Group Managing Director, Champion Newspapers, Dr. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, dated July 26, 2024, stated: “It is with great sadness that we received the news yesterday , of the death of your father, frontline businessman , publisher and an esteemed member of our Association, Chief (Dr.) Emmanuel Iwumanyanwu, the Ahaejiagmba Ndigbo. “



The letter signed by NPAN President, Kabiru Yusuf, noted that Iwuanyanwu, ventured into the newspaper business with the emergence of Champion Newspapers on October 1, 1988, and changed the dynamics of newspapering in the country.

“The paper pioneered colour printing among Nigerian newspapers and was among the first to set the stage for simultaneous printing, as the paper rolled out from presses in Lagos and Owerri, giving readers in the east the experince of reading same news with their Lagos/western counterparts.



“Chief Iwuanyanwu was a sports enthusiast and for a very long time, his football club Iwuanyanwu Nationale, rode the crest of competitive football locally and challenged for thropies on the continent. A collosus of no mean repute, his passage has created a deep void in the nation’s socio-development landscape.

“We are consoled by the enviable legacies he left as a solid politician, frontline businessman and a patriot. On behalf of the Executive Council of our esteemed Association, we commiserate with you and your entire family,” the association added.

Abure, in a statement said the Labour Party was deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Iwuanyanwu, noting that his passing was a monumental loss to Ndigbo and the entire nation.

According to him, “He worked tirelessly to ensure a peaceful Nigeria. We recall his exploits in the area of aviation, engineering, construction, publishing and sports. Until his passing, as the President General of Ohanaeze, he championed the Igbo cause and had worked hard to ensure that the South-east was not marginalized in both the political and economic sphere.

“The Labour Party will greatly miss his guidance, countless counsels, and visionary leadership. We take solace in the knowledge that his legacy will continue to inspire us to strive for a better Nigeria.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Ndigbo nation. May his soul rest in peace, and may we find the strength to carry on his noble legacy,” Abure stated.

The LP national chairman also noted that Iwuanyanwu was a foremost businessman, an exemplary leader, renowned for his integrity, wisdom, and unwavering dedication to the well-being of Ndigbo and Nigeria. “His selfless contributions to the promotion of unity, justice, and equality will forever be remembered.”

The Nigerian Southern Senators’ Forum in a statement by its Chairman, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, described Chief Iwuanyanwu’s life was a testament to

selfless service, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the betterment of Nigeria.

The Forum said that, “His contributions to the business world, politics, sports, and philanthropy have left an indelible mark on our nation.

“As a businessman, Chief Iwuanyanwu’s entrepreneurial spirit and vision fostered economic growth and provided employment opportunities for countless Nigerians. His leadership in founding and managing successful companies, including the renowned Heartland FC, showcased his dedication to excellence and development.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu’s philanthropic endeavours were driven by a profound desire to uplift the less-privileged and improve the quality of life for many. Through the Iwuanyanwu Foundation, he provided scholarships, funded educational and healthcare projects, and supported community development initiatives. His legacy of generosity and compassion will continue to inspire future generations.

“The Forum mourns the loss of a great leader, pathfinder and elder statesman. His passing is a significant loss not only to his family and the South-east region but to the entire nation. His remarkable achievements and contributions will forever be remembered and cherished. May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may his family find solace in the legacy.”

The Nigerian Southern Senators Forum condoned the family of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the

government and people of Imo State, and the entire people of the South-east on the passing of an illustrious son, describing him as a distinguished statesman, and a philanthropic giant.

A former federal lawmaker, Senator Ben Obi, has called on the federal and Imo State government to immortalise Chief Iwuanyanwu.

Obi, who was the Chairman and Director-General of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in Anambra State in the 2023 election, said Iwuanyanwu was very passionate about a Nigeria that works for all, irrespective of your ethnic or religious background, a passion that led him to aspire to lead the country as its President.

Obi, who represented Anambra Central in the 5th Senate in a statement issued yesterday, said for many decades, his name was big, famous and resonated with success, hard work and philanthropist; so much more that he became an inspiration to all — both young and old.

He said: “I received with sadness and shock the announcement of the demise of my elder brother, friend, renowned country’s elder statesman and President-General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwunanyanwu, CFR, at the age of 82 years.

“Until his departure, he was one of the country’s foremost living elder statesmen whose history on the sands of Nigeria’s politics, economics, sports and business spheres will remain indelible and an everlasting memory to tell, from generation to generation.

“His love for the Igbo race was unmitigated, even as his desire for a united Nigeria where equity, fairness and justice reigns above marginalisation and injustice was unquestionable.

Obi stressed that he would dearly be missed for his steady stand on the truth on all issues of regional and national interest.

He added that he was unapologetic in speaking the truth at all times.

“As we mourn him and reminisce about his towering legacies, I call on the government of Imo state, the federal government to look for suitable and befitting ways to properly immortalize him and his memories,” the former lawmaker said.

He condoned his immediate family whom he left behind, his friends and associates, the government and people of Imo State and the Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo worldwide whom he served as their President-General, until his departure.

On his part, Nnaji, has described Chief Iwuanyanwu’s death on Thursday in Abuja as unexpected and shocking, adding “He was one of our staunchest supporters.”

“Iwuanyanwu, 82, and a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), was extremely proud of the work we are doing at Geometric Power Ltd by fellow Nigerian engineers.”.

The former Minister of Power who has also been the Minister of Science and Technology, said “Though he planned to attend in person the commissioning last February 26 of the Aba Independent Power Project comprising a 188-megawatt power plant in the Osisioma Industrial Layout of Aba and the Aba Power Electric Company by Vice President Kashim Shettima on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, he couldn’t eventually make it due to an unforeseen development.

“Just before the commissioning, Dr Iwuanyanwu had granted a major interview to a team of journalists where he spoke eloquently, persuasively and passionately on the project’s significance.”

He said that Iwuanyanwu had in the interview pledged to consult the Geometric Power group and the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) that provides power to the five Southeastern states with a viewing to working out an arrangement on how to make the area attain constant, reliable and affordable electricity.

“Though he was the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Iwuanyanwu did not a possess a tunnel vision, but rather a national one”, Nnaji declared, adding that the Champion newspaper publisher, a knight of the Anglican Church, had no difficulty giving his daughter to the famous Muslim Aritsekola family of Ibadan in Oyo State because of his broad-mindedness.

Nnaji recalled that Iwuanyanwu was honoured in all parts of the country like “ the late Chief Moshood Abiola with all kinds of titles for his profound contributions to national unity, peace and development, and so justifiably sought to become Nigeria’s president in the Third Republic.”

He continued, “Chief Iwuanyanwu excelled in road construction through his Hardel and Enic company, in aviation through his Oriental Airlines, in sports through his Iwuanyanwu Nationale Football Club which won various prestigious competitions, as well as in publishing through the Champion newspapers.

“We are proud that he also excelled in insurance, public relations, property development, insurance, philanthropy and community development.

“No one should forget that Chief Iwuanyanwu was the chairman of the Imo State Airport Committee that raised funds for building Sam Mbakwe Airport, the first airport in Nigeria’s history built by a state government.

“An appreciative nation honoured him with different high national awards, and Nigeria should continue to honour his memory as a foremost nationalist and developer of the Nigerian nation.”

An Igbo sociocultural cultural organisation, Umunna Lekki Association(ULA) also joined in the outpouring of grief over the death of the civil engineer, industrialist, politician, philanthropist, and publisher of the Champion newspaper.

While expressing shock over the demise of Iwuanyanwu, the President of ULA, Chief Michael Onuoha in a statement, described the late Ohanaeze PG as “a personification of the Igbo renaissance.”

He noted that Chief Iwuanyanwu’s leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, “has brought many benefits to the people who needed a courageous and outstanding leader at an epochal historical period.”

The statement reads in part: “We as Umunna Lekki Association are saddened by the news of the passing of our dear father, a symbol of love and compassion, a true patriot and a leader of Ndigbo as well as a committed Nigerian, Chief Iwuanyanwu.

“His death comes with a huge shock, and we mourn him with pain in our hearts. While we mourn, we pray that God will repose his soul and that the nation and especially Ndigbo will have the fortitude to bear the frustration that comes with losing such an iroko at this time in our collective history.”

However, the ULA noted that in mourning the great leader, “we are consoled by the fact that he lived a worthy life, with an outstanding legacy of achievements in the effort to rebuild the Igbo nation and in his commitment to the greatness of Nigeria”.

“We are confident that his vision and dreams will continue to resonate and find expression through the many disciples he has created in his lifetime. We pray for his family at this difficult time and may God rest his soul, amen,” the Lagos-based association said.