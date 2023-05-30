Road Projects: National Assembly Okays N16.7bn Refund to Borno 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Assembly on Tuesday approved the Federal Government’s request for the refund of N16,772,486,002.19 which Borno State spent to fix federal roads.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had requested the federal parliament to approve the amount through promissory note and bond issuance.

The approval of the refund by the Senate was sequel to its consistency of the report of its Committee on Local and Foreign Debts.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Clifford Ordia (PDP – Edo Central), presented the report.

The House of Representatives approved the refund after it considered a report by its Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon Ahmed Safana Dayyabu presented the report.

Ordia and Dayyabu in their separate reports said their committees discovered that all the projects listed by the State Government were actually executed.

Ordia observed that most of Federal roads mentioned were at a deplorable state before the intervention of the Borno State Government.

He added that the Federal Bureau of Public Procurement has ascertained and certified that due process was followed accordingly.

On his part, Dayyabu told the House that the Borno State Government began construction of the federal roads in 2014

He added that out of the roads, only the Damboa-Chibok-Mbalala (30Km) Road Phase I was eligible for reimbursement as it was awarded before the President’s directive of 29th July 2016 which suspended assessment of requests for refund on projects carried out without the Federal Governments approval.

He said the other three projects (Damboa-Chibok-Mbalala Road Phase II, Flyover Bridge at Custom Roundabout, Maiduguri, and Dualisation of the Maiduguri-Dikwa-Gamboru/Ngala Road from Custom Area to Muwa Welcome Gate) awarded by the Borno State Government after the President’s directive, were approved upon a compassionate appeal by the Borno State Government.