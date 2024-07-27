Planned Hardship Protest Lose Momentum as More Groups Withdraw



• 94 south- west groups, Enugu youths, Kaduna CSOs, others opt out

• Submit your names, addresses to police, Egbetokun tells organisers

• Alleges foreign mercenaries involved

• Shettima, Lokpobiri, Kennedy-Ohanenye, Tompolo, others call for calm

• Adegboruwa writes IGP, requests police coverage

• TIB adamant, seeks FCT minister’s approval to use Eagles Square

John Shiklam in Kaduna, Deji Elumoye, Olawale –Ajimotokan, Adedayo Akinwale, Kuni Tyessi, Sunday Aborisade, Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja, Wale Igintade, Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi and Sylvester Idowu in Warri



More groups yesterday, resolved to opt out of the planned nationwide protests against hardship in the country expected to begin on August 1, 2024.

Also yesterday, Vice President Kashim Shettima; the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (aka Tompolo); Women Affairs Minister, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, Asari Dokubo, among others, appealed for restraint while the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun alleged involvement of foreign, mercenaries in the planned protests.



However, the Take It Back Group, insisted yesterday, that they were going ahead with the exercise and demanded the Minister of the Federal Capital territory, Nyesom Wike to provide facilities at the Eagle square for them.

Owing to their request, Human Rights Activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun Adegboruwa, asked Egbetokun to provide security on that day, saying they would be exercising their constitutional rights.

In what appeared as continued removal of wind from the sail of the action, several civil society groups from across the country not only developed cold feet but withdrew from the planned protests.



From the South West, The League of Yoruba Youths for Advocacy and Good Governance comprising 94 indigenous youth groups decided to withdraw from the planned nationwide protests following a gathering of the youth leaders with acclaimed total members of over 55 million across 774 local government in Nigeria, led by the President General, Adediwura Adesina

Also, a coalition of civil society Groups, Kaduna Concerned Group (KCG), in Kaduna State equally distanced itself from the planned protests which they dismissed as lacking in meaningful direction and thereby chose to stand by government at state and federal levels while waiting for things to improve.

From the South East, a group under the aegis of Enugu Innovative Youths said they were opting out of the exercise to avoid exacerbating the security situation in Enugu State and the country with the hindsight of what transpired during the ENDSARS protest, adding that the propensity to hijack the protest was too high and called for patience while things improve.

Joining the groundswell of groups boycotting the protests was the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU which posted that with efforts by both the federal and state government which have seen improvements in their security from attacks, they would not be participating in the protests.

The Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria, YOWICAN also distanced itself from the protests and rather asked Tinubu to consolidate on his achievements as well as listen to the people.

While the Women led by the Women Affairs Minister and reformed militant, Asari Dokubo are slated to lead women against the protests, the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress in Bauchi State with the government have distanced themselves from it.

Shettima, who spoke yesterday while unveiling the Grand Challenges Nigeria (GCNg) Project targeted at addressing Nigeria’s pressing nutritional needs submitted that constructive action is what was required at the moment to solve myriad of problems facing the nation.

He acknowledged the hardship being faced by Nigerians due to recent economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies which he assured won’t be long before the nation starts to feel the positive impacts of the economic reforms.

Shettima declared: “This is the time for us to solve our problems, not to protest. The right to protest is guaranteed in most democracies around the world, but when you can start the agitation, and you don’t know where it will end, it is a road to anarchy.



“We appreciate what Nigerians are going through, and our heart goes out to them. The oil subsidy has been an albatross on our neck for 50 years. Once the harvests start coming, we believe it will have a positive effect on the common man.

“I wish to call on you to advocate for diplomacy, engagement, and patience. The President is very much committed to the Nigerian project but it’s like a percolation project. When a woman is giving birth, it’s a very painful process but once the child is delivered, it is a cause for celebration.”

The Vice President also announced federal government’s participation in the Grand ChallengesNigeria (GCNg) Project, a global health initiative aimed at combating malnutrition and food insecurity in Nigeria.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, yesterday, called on Nigerians, especially the youths of the Niger Delta, to remain calm and avoid participating in the proposed nationwide protest.



Lokpobiri, in a statement in Abuja, by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Nneamaka Okafor, stressed that the federal government understands the concerns of Nigerians, but said that constructive engagement would be more useful than national protests.

While emphasising the importance of unity and patience as the government works to address the nation’s diverse issues, the minister explained that collective efforts would pave the way for a more prosperous country.

He alleged that there exist certain individuals who may want to use the opportunity of the protests to breach the peace, pointing out that it was better to call off the action in the interest of Nigeria.

Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (aka Tompolo), appealed to those behind the planned August 1st to 10th, 2024 nationwide protests to shun the idea in the interest of the country.

Tompolo, who is the Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation, said while there was hunger and hardship in the land, the President and his team are working hard to address the challenges.

Tompolo’s appeal was contained in a statement he personally signed yesterday.

He urged Nigerians to be more patient with the President, noting that the economic hardship affecting the country did not start with Tinubu’s administration.

He stressed that Tinubu was working hard to revamp the economy with well thought out policies and programmes .

He pointed out the holistic measures being put in place to address the nation’s economic and security challenges which are linked to some of the challenges in the country.

The Tantita Boss also stressed that the timing of the planned protest is inimical to the interest of the nation as security reports have indicated strongly that the protests might byhijacked by people with other intentions.





Foreign Mercenaries Behind Protest, Says IGP



The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday, said credible intelligence at the disposal of the Nigeria Police Force, revealed that foreign mercenaries were deeply involved in the planning of the anticipated August first nationwide protests.

The IGP, also issued a stern warning to clandestine groups plotting to destabilise the country and hoodlums seeking to exploit protests for their criminal agendas.

Egbetokun, who made this disclosure while, addressing a press conference at the Force Headquarter in Abuja, also noted that the police would not tolerate the killing of innocent citizens, destruction of public infrastructure and private property, or looting of private businesses.

He said: “The Nigerian police urges all Nigerians to exercise caution and think twice before joining any protest group. While we alert citizens to the sinister motives of certain groups planning to wreak havoc, it has become clear that even a peaceful protest at this time may be ill-timed.”

Acknowledging the constitutional right of Nigerian citizens to peaceful assembly and protests, Egbetokun noted that in the interest of public safety and order, the police orders all groups planning to protest to provide necessary details to the Commissioner of Police in the state where protest is intended to take place.

He noted that to facilitate a successful and incident free protest, the protesting groups must provide some requisite information. He itemised these requisite information to include but not limited to proposed protest routes and assembling points.









More Groups Opt Out



The Enugu Innovative Youths called for calm and suspension of the proposed national protests.

The youths made their stand known in a communique issued at the end of their meeting in the Enugu State capital at the weekend.

Presenting the communique, Chairman of the group, Collins Nonso, said, “Nigeria is currently experiencing serious challenges, owing to the hunger and financial downturn occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, coupled with high cost of food and the depreciation of the naira.

“The Nigerian youths, who are presumed to be the leaders of tomorrow have been found in a state of helplessness and despondency, owing to the blurring of their hitherto bright future.



“However, while the proposed nationwide protest is justifiable, owing to the current state of affairs of our country, we call for a rethink and retreat from the proposed protest by our youths.



“Importantly, we call for peace and calmness in Enugu State. We strongly appeal that it is rather very premature in our state, which is currently experiencing a breath of fresh air in all sectors under the leadership of Governor Peter Mbah. Our future has never been this bright.”.



They expressed concerns over a possible repeat of the 2020 ENDSARS protests when, according to them, hoodlums hijacked and used the process of an otherwise peaceful protest to unleash destruction and terror on the state.



“We were all witnesses to the mayhem visited on Enugu in October 2020 when the ENDSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums, hence, we appeal to fellow youths of Enugu State to withdraw and distance ourselves from what could result to such destruction of our common heritage a second time.



“Enugu State is our own and one of the most peaceful and productive states of the federation. We cannot relapse to a state of anarchy and a reversal of the infrastructural gains of the last 14 months, which the nationwide protest will plunge us into.



“We are aware that any protest in Enugu will destroy our common heritage which, Governor Mbah is assiduously working to revive by his massive infrastructural projects.



“Enugu youths must, therefore, resist any attempt to destroy or deface the aesthetics, beauty and ambience of Enugu that the Governor Mbah leadership stellar is restoring to the Coal City,” the youths added.



Also yesterday, a coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs), under the auspices of Kaduna Concerned Group (KCG) announced its withdrawal from the planned nationwide protest against hunger and economic hardship.

At a press conference in Kaduna, spokesperson of the group, Kamaladdeen Kabiru, said the withdrawal was not because the group was happy with government policies, but because the mission of organisers of the protest is ambiguous.



The group appealed to Tinubu to listen to the plight of Nigerians and address the issues of insecurity, hardship, high electricity tariff and high cost of fuel.

The group said, “We want to use this medium to express our withdrawal from the planned nationwide protest scheduled for August 1 to 10, 2024 not because we are happy with the government policies but because of the fact that the mission behind the said protest is ambiguous and the organisers of the protest refused to make it clear.

“We wish to state it clear to the world that we shall plan a better protest with clear mission at a better time provided the government did not do the needful.”

President of the Southern Kaduna (SOKAPU), Tabara Kato, said the union would not participate in the planned nationwide protest against hunger and economic hardship.

In a statement yesterday in Kaduna, Kato disassociated SOKAPU from the planned protest and condemns the motive behind it.

According to him, “a well-intentioned protest cannot originate from people who just previously claimed that ‘religion, ethnicity and tribe forbid protests against leaders.”



The statement added that, “only fools embark on a journey which destination they cannot predict, stressing that, “it is more reasonable and meaningful to remain where we are and manage what we know in order to get what we need.”

The Youth Wing, Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) also dissociated itself from the proposed national protest.

In a communique signed by its president, Belusochukwu Enwere, issued yesterday after its second quarterly national executive council meeting held in Abuja, the CAN youth wing said despite challenges been experienced in the country, the leadership of Tinubu has succeeded in some aspects namely the local government autonomy, N70, 000 minimum wage for organised labour and the establishment of the student loan fund amongst others.



It called on the President to ensure the effective and efficient implementation, monitoring and sustainability of these reforms, adding that the persistent hardship in the country which is occasioned by the constantly raising cost of living has resulted to an unprecedented level of hunger and suffering which is experienced by over 2million citizens of which its members are not exempted from.

While pleading with the President to address the unchecked daily raise in food prices in the market, it called for the immediate release of Pastor Paul Musa and his wife who were abducted since March, 2023, as well as the director of Ecumenism and his daughter who were abducted in Gusau, Zamfara State, as well as others abducted elsewhere and are still in the hands of their abductors.







Bauchi Govt, State NLC, TUC Chapters Distance Selves from Planned Protest



The Bauchi State Government yesterday, said it was not in support of the planned protest.



This was as the state chapters of the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) distanced themselves from the planned #EndBadGovernance protest.



Secretary to the Bauchi State Government (SSG), Mr. Ibrahim Kashim who made the declaration at a press conference held at the Government House, Bauchi, emphasised that the State government was not aware of, nor welcoming, any protest in the state.



He warned potential protesters to “think twice” before attempting to organise any demonstration in Bauchi, stressing that the state will not tolerate any breakdown of law and order.



The press conference was prompted by false information circulating about the state’s approval to close Primary Healthcare Centers on the day of the planned protest.



Kashim debunked the claim, stating that the government had no knowledge of or involvement in the decision.



Meanwhile, the Bauchi State chapters of the NLC and TUC distanced themselves from the planned #EndBadGovernance protest.



This was made known by the NLC Chairman, Dauda Maidara Shuaibu, during a press conference yesterday.



Shuaibu clarified that the union has its own constitutional provisions for addressing matters of public concern, and can decide to protest or use other means to fight for its demands.



He emphasised that the unions would not participate in the scheduled protest.



Adegboruwa Writes IGP, Requests Police Coverage

Human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has written to Egbetokun to notify him of planned public meetings, rallies, and processions being organised by a non-governmental body, the Take It BackMovement, all its members, and some other patriotic Nigerians and groups.



In a letter dated Friday, July 26, 2024, Adegboruwa stated that the planned rallies would commence from August 1 to 10, 2024, or any time thereafter at the Eagle Square in Abuja and other public spaces in the capital cities of all the 36 states and the headquarters of the 774 local government councils.

Adegboruwa while highlighting the role of the police during such rallies and protests, urged the IGP to make available the details of any police officer or police team that will be assigned to cover the said meetings/rallies/processions to harmonise plans and strategies for the same.



The letter is tagged “Notice Of Public Meetings/Rallies/Processions and Request For Police Coverage”



The letter reads “We act as solicitors to the Take It Back Movement, to notify your esteemed office, of public meetings/rallies/processions being organized by the Take It Back Movement, all its members and other patriotic Nigerians/Organisations.



“This application is made pursuant to sections 39 and 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended and also section 83 of the Police Act,2020, the latter which provides as follows:



“83 (1) The Police Force is responsible for maintaining and securing public safety and public order. (2)The Police Force shall, in carrying out its responsibilities under subsection (1): (a)uphold the provisions of the Constitution and other laws;(b) uphold and protect the fundamental rights of all persons in Nigeria, and(c)be fair to all persons in Nigeria notwithstanding their economic status or religious, ethnic or political beliefs and affiliations.



“Where a person or organisation notifies the police of his or its intention to hold a public meeting, rally or procession on a public highway, or such meetings in a place where the public has access to, the police officer responsible for the area where the meeting, rally or procession will take place, shall mobilise personnel to provide security cover for the meeting, rally or procession.



“We will be glad to have the details of any police officer or police team that you may assign to cover the said meetings/rallies/processions in order to harmonise the plans and strategies of the said public meetings/rallies/processions.”

Also, the Third Republic House of Representatives forum called for responsible and peaceful protests ahead of the “10 days of rage protest” scheduled to hold between August 1 and 10.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, on behalf of the forum, Mr. Basil Okafor, said the protesters must be mindful of their actions, ensuring they do not incite violence or give room for undue exploitation.

He added that more importantly, all stakeholders needed to engage in open, constructive dialogue, fostering understanding and empathy, even when faced with opposing viewpoints.

Okafor, noted that while the right to protest was an integral part of any democracy, it was essential to acknowledge the negative consequences that could arise when protests are conducted in a tense atmosphere, also taking into cognisance the prevalence of the use of drugs by the youths.



The forum added that typical and recent examples of what to expect was seen in Kenya and Uganda which it believed the planners wish to emulate and perpetrate in Nigeria.



It emphasised that protests, when carried out peacefully and responsibly, have the power to bring attention to important social, political, and economic issues, adding that they allow voices to be heard, encourage dialogue, and promote change.



According to the forum, in society already burdened with tension, protests can exacerbate the existing problems, further dividing people and escalating tensions.



Edo State Government, yesterday, said the fake ‘anti-badgovernance’ protest notice making the rounds on social media was not sent by the Deputy Director General for Media and Publicity of the PDP Campaign Council for the 2024 Edo Governorship Election, Rev. Olu Martins.



In a statement the Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Osa Nehikhare, said the fake and unsigned message titled, “Anti-Bad Governance Protest and Rally,” is currently being circulated by members and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.



It added: “The said statement did not emanate from Rev. Olu Martins, the Deputy Director General for Media and Publicity of the PDP Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship Election as claimed by the purveyors of this fake news. It is the handiwork of the Edo APC to stir crisis in the State ahead of the governorship election which they are aware they cannot win in a free and fair contest.”