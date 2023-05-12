IG Performs Ground Breaking for DIG Quarters

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector-General(IG) of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday, performed a groundbreaking ceremony for the redevelopment of the police quarters expected to accommodate Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs).

Speaking at the event, the IG said the accommodation would be the highest police quarters in terms of luxury, comfort and nearness to force headquarters.

The project, which was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), was designed to give the police management team a befitting accommodation.

The project site located in Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja, was the oldest police quarters in the nation’s capital but had deteriorated hence the award of contract for its redevelopment to Cosgrove Construction Company.

“We were not supposed to be leaving in such archaic and dilapidated quarters as police management team.

“We believe we are supposed to be comfortable as senior police officers. We will replicate this project in other places. We already started in Lagos.

“We want to leave a legacy we want the next management to continue.

We are not only building for senior officers but the rank and file.

We are doing it in all states of the federation”, he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the firm handling the project, Cosgrove Construction Company, Umar Abdullahi, expressed the determination of the company to deliver the project.

He said the company received the letter for the project in 2022 while Ministry of Justice supervised the MOU even as the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) ensured that the project was in tandem with the Abuja master plan before the eventual presidential approval.

Abdullahi said project is captured under the Public Private Partnership (PPP).

“The arrangement is done under design, build and transfer. The project will provide employment. Cosgrove Construction Company has through our projects created thousands of jobs for Nigerians.

He commended the IG for his dedication to duty and commitment to the welfare of personnel.

The serving Deputy-Inspectors-General of Police were temporarily relocated to Wuye District pending the completion of the 39 units of six-bedroom flats.