MainOne Expands Global Interconnection Capabilities with Equinix Fabric

Emma Okonji

West Africa’s connectivity and data centre services provider, MainOne, an Equinix Company has enhanced its interconnection capabilities by using Equinix Fabric to extend its global network reach

The expansion move would help MainOne provide its enterprise customers with agile, on-demand and seamless connectivity to cloud providers, remote markets, and local infrastructure over the MainOne network and Equinix.platform.

Equinix Fabric is an on-demand, software-defined interconnection service, which provides global reach to the Equinix network of over 245 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers located in 71 major metros and 32 countries around the world.

Equinix Fabric directly, securely connects distributed infrastructure and digital ecosystems on Platform Equinix.

Speaking on the expansion plan, MainOne Chief Technical Officer, Anil Verma, said: “As a long-time customer of Equinix Fabric, MainOne has utilised the global footprint of data centers and services to establish connections to Cloud service providers and enable private, dedicated connections for customers in West Africa.

“Now as an Equinix company, the expansion of our network to Equinix Fabric guarantees enhanced SLA and lower latency for critical services and applications. This is part of our commitment to provide our customers with world-class interconnection services to accelerate their digital journey.”

In the new expansion, MainOne would utilise Equinix IBX data centres in Lisbon (LS1) and London (LD5) to create geographic diversity, enabling its customers connect their IT infrastructure to a dynamic and rich ecosystem, enjoying more direct access to Cloud services, and higher performance, ensuring they are able to stay ahead of their competitors with low-latency and secure IT infrastructure, Verma further said.

MainOne, an Equinix Company, currently has presence in Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire. MainOne provides reliable services to major telecom operators, ISPs, government agencies, small to large enterprises, and educational institutions. 

