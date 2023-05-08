  • Monday, 8th May, 2023

Kogi Warns Those Fanning Embers of Disunity Ahead Guber Poll

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Ahead of the November 2023 governorship election in Kogi State, the  state government has warned those fanning the embers of discord among the ethnic groups in the state to desist from the act capable of causing disunity.


This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, in Lokoja, yesterday.
“The Kogi State Government wishes to draw the attention of the general public to the antics of mischief-makers and ethnic bigots to stoke the flames of ethnic resentment, division and hate by agents of political desperation who are bent on destroying the unity and peace enjoyed by the State.


“Their unintelligent approach has been to push ethnically divisive words and attribute same to Governor Yahaya Bello in order to incite certain ethnic groups against his person and his administration. These statements are not only false, but also an ignominy of dragging our state back to the conquered era of ethnic chauvinism.


“Governor Yahaya Bello through his actions, projects, appointments and unifying leadership credentials, has succeeded in building the state into what politics cannot balkanise. We remain a united and prosperous state.
“We urge members of the public to look out for, and ignore those inciting falsehoods as well as report those who circulate them to law enforcement agencies. It is clearly the handiwork of politicians who do not have the interest of the state at heart.

“Until his last day in office, Governor Yahaya Bello will continue to work hard to improve livelihood in the state, keep the people united and continue to serve all Kogites irrespective of their religion, ethnicity and political beliefs. What binds us together is stronger than the desperate wishes of the enemies of the state,” the commissioner stated.

