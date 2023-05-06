There’s Still Room for Kalu, Ogah, Nwaogu, Others to Repent, Amend their Ways, Says Ononogbu

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it has not closed the door against the 15 party chieftains whose suspensions were ratified at the weekend by the South-east zone of the party.

The Chairman of Abia APC, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, told THISDAY that the door “is still open” for the affected party members to repent, amend their ways and start behaving like authentic party members.

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Sampson Uche Ogah, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, Mr. Paul Ikonne, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, Dr. Chris Akomas, and Hon. Anyim Nyerere were suspended for engaging in anti-party activities.

Others on the suspension list are Hon. Sam Nkeire, Mr. Nduka Anyanwu, Chief Ofor Okorie, Chief Nze Esiaga, Dr. Onyendi Brightman, Mr. Abubike Udah, Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka, and Hon. Solomon Okogbuo.

The APC National Vice Chairman, South-east, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu had in a statement announced the ratification of the suspensions imposed on 30 party chieftains, 15 each from Abia and Enugu states.

According to him, the suspensions were ratified at a meeting of the zonal executive held at Owerri, Imo State on Sunday April 16, 2023.

“The Zonal Executive agreed that, in order to strengthen APC in the South-east, the party must enforce discipline amongst the members,” he said.

Dr. Arodiogbu noted that the disciplinary action had emanated from the respective wards of the affected party members and ratified by their respective state executives before the zonal leadership gave its affirmation.

Welcoming the decision of the South-east zonal leadership of APC to ratify the suspensions, the Abia APC chairman said that it would pave the way for ratification by the national leadership of the party.

However, he pointed out that the suspension of the party chieftains was not totally a punitive measure since they still have opportunity for repentance and to turn a new leaf.

“If you’re on suspension it gives opportunity to feel remorse and come back for reconciliation. Those who are totally against us can go to any other place. And those who are for us, let them come home and work with us,” he said.

Ononogbu explained that the clampdown on erring party members was aimed at discouraging those who go to Abuja and claim to be Abia APC members in order to get appointments and then use their positions to fight the state party leadership.

“We want to stop this idea of people going to Abuja to claim they are APC and get appointments and turn back to fight us,” he said.

The Abia APC chairman stated that the suspension of the erring party bigwigs would serve as a lesson for them to know that “we can wield the big stick and also give them opportunity to come back home.”