10th Senate Presidency: Akpabio Meets With Umahi

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, is currently meeting with Governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi in Abuja over who becomes the President of the Senate of the 10th National Assembly billed for inauguration in June, this year.

Akpabio, a former minority leader of the Eighth Senate who was re-elected at the February 25, 2023 National Assembly poll and Umahi, who just got elected as a Senator are both eyeing the Presidency of the Senate.

The duo had also in the last few days consulted with critical stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) including President Muhammadu Buhari about their intention to become number three citizen of Nigeria come June, 2023.

The meeting of the two Senators which is also being attended by returning Senators and newly elected Senators who want Akpabio who is the preferred candidate ofthe President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

as Senate President, is holding at the Ebonyi state Government Lodge, off T Y Danjuma Street in Asokoro, Abuja.

The duo are expected to brief the press after the closed-door meeting.

Details later…