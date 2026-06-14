All Eyes on INEC over Data Leak Scandal

The alleged exposure of the personal data of an actor, Emeka Ike, from the database of the Independent National Electoral Commission, through a staff of the commission, has exposed the rot in the electoral umpire, which its chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan must cleanse to protect the sanctity and integrity of the 2027 general election, Ejiofor Alike reports

The recent development at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed fears among many Nigerians that the commission, as inherited by its chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, is stinking.

INEC, as presently constituted, is believed to be largely populated by associates of politicians and compromised staff, who have built notoriety over the years in the manipulation of results of elections.

Some of the commission’s members of staff allegedly see every election season as a period of bumper harvest when they offer their services for handsome financial rewards to unscrupulous politicians seeking to rig elections and subvert the will of the people.

It is this rot that Amupitan inherited in October 2025 when he replaced Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, as the chairman of the commission.

Since assumption of office, the INEC boss is not known to have publicly initiated any wide range of reforms to rid the commission of these bad elements, who have made every election cycle very contentious and highly litigious.

Many Nigerians are not surprised that one of these bad eggs allegedly leaked the personal data of an actor, Emeka Ike, from the commission’s portal to Lere Olayinka, the media aide of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike.

Ike, who hails from Imo State, contested the primary election of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the House of Representatives’ ticket for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in the FCT and lost.

Olayinka recently came under fire after sharing what appeared to be Ike’s detailed and confidential voter information sourced from INEC’s administrative webpage, to which only authorised staff of the commission have access.

Wike’s media aide wrote on his X handle that, “Emeka Ike was a registered voter in Imo State. He only transferred his INEC Registration to the FCT on May 15, 2026 (15 days ago).

“And he wants to contest for the House of Reps in Abuja! Someone who has never voted in the FCT o. What happened to his Imo State? This Obidient people enh!!!”

Olayinka attached two images to the post, which contained details obtained from INEC’s administrative login portal.

Some of the personal information in the screenshots included Ike’s application number, registration centre, Voter Identification Number, profile picture, name, and date of application.

INEC, had in a press statement, confirmed that it had launched an investigation into the matter and attributed the unauthorised disclosure of Ike’s voter information to the “misuse” of valid internal credentials by authorised personnel.

The commission, in the statement signed by its National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Haruna, said it was examining all technical, administrative and operational factors linked to the incident to establish individual responsibility and determine how it occurred.

INEC also said it would take appropriate disciplinary action against anyone found culpable.

“The audit trail from the preliminary investigation has enabled the Commission to identify the user account used to access the information.

“Accordingly, relevant personnel have been questioned, and all units connected with the incident are cooperating fully with the investigation.”

The commission confirmed that, in addition to its own investigation, the Department of State Services (DSS), on its own accord, had also begun probing the matter.

It vowed to refer any person found culpable to the security agencies for appropriate legal action.

At a press conference held in Abuja, lawyers representing the actor had described the leak as a serious violation of privacy rights, explaining that it also exposed potential weaknesses in the protection of personal data entrusted to public institutions.

Ike’s lead counsel, Leonard Adeh, who gave an indication of possible legal action, added that Olayinka’s action not only embarrassed his client but also undermined democracy and posed a serious threat to national security.

“On the other hand, it is also a very serious damage to INEC’s public trust, and it strikes directly at the credibility of INEC in conducting the entire electoral process,” he added.

Abdulhameed Otori, who also spoke at the press conference, stated that if Olayinka could leak the data of a figure of global standing, then nobody’s data was safe with INEC.

Also reacting on a television programme, Ike described Olayinka’s action as shocking and the height of political rascality.

“It tells you a lot; it shows how much impunity we have flying around, and people have access to things they shouldn’t be having access to, and that’s quite deplorable. I see that as a huge insult and slap on every political party and every Nigerian.

“He (Olayinka) is telling every Nigerian that ‘whoever you are, I can pull your information from anywhere and I can do what I want,’ and that rascality needs to be stopped,” he said.

The actor said he was ready to challenge Olayinka, insisting that he has no right to exploit his privacy and insult Nigerians the way he did.

“If he has been doing it in the past, this should be the last time he does it,” Ike added.

Indeed, this data leak is not about Ike’s personality; it is about the protection of data privacy, electoral integrity and public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral system.

Analysts believe that contrary to INEC’s assurances, the retrieval of Ike’s voter record poses great threat to the commission’s broader voter registration infrastructure and the personal data of over 90 million registered voters.

There were media reports that investigators from the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) quizzed Olayinka at the Police Headquarters in the FCT, over allegations of “cyber infractions, unauthorised database misuse, and the leaking of classified national documents.”

The affected electoral officer was also said to have been detained at the FID-IRT facility in the FCT over allegations of criminal conspiracy, cyber intimidation, and leak of classified documents.

It was also reported that the police were considering charging Olayinka and the electoral officer with criminal conspiracy, cyber infractions, sharing of classified documents, and breach of peace.

However, concerns have been raised in some quarters that the case may die a natural death due to the influential personalities involved.

If the commission takes the security, confidentiality and integrity of voter data with the utmost seriousness as it claimed, Amupitan, as a senior lawyer, should follow this alleged criminal case until the culprits are punished according to the law.

Amupitan should also initiate sweeping reforms at the commission to rid it of politicians and compromised elements masquerading as staff of the supposedly neutral electoral umpire.

The INEC boss should demonstrate to cynics and all Nigerians that the commission is truly committed to transparency, institutional integrity, and the protection of voters’ personal information ahead of the 2027 general election.