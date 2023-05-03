FCTA Awards Contracts for Surveillance Cameras, Alarm Systems

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has assured about the safety of students saying it had awarded contracts for installation of surveillance cameras and alarm systems in schools across the territory.

The FCT Secretary for Education, Hon Sani Dahir El-Katuzu disclosed this yesterday during school resumption inspection to select schools in Karshi axis of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

He said a lot of measures had been taken by the government to protect both staff and students in the schools because the security of property and lives was most important to the society.

“We have already given contract for the award of installation of these facilities in schools, including not only surveillance cameras but even alarm systems whereby if anything happens, there should be a trigger from the school that lets security operators around to know that something is happening within the school premises,” Kazutu said.

He noted there had been remarkable improvement in the number of security men guarding the schools while describing the provision of gadgets especially those that would alert the security operators surrounding the schools as commendable.

The Secretary also decried the pressing problems of congestion in the schools especially public schools, as there are so many students cramped little space.

He described the resumption as satisfactory in all schools visited apart from in the primary school in Karshi that they met scanty attendance.

On expanding facilities for vocational training, he noted that modern requirement or trend in the world is skills based more than the academics that are offered in most of the schools.

Earlier, the Principal Government Secondary, Karshi, Yahaya Muhammad, said out of the population of over 2,000 students, 662 students were on ground on the first day of resumption.

On his part, Principal Loyola Jesuit College, Rev. Father, Chikere Ugwuanyi, described the visit by the FCTA officials as a welcome development as it ensured that what the school was doing was in tune with the educational vision and aspiration of Nigeria.