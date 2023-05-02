Workers Day: NAPPS Tasks Govts on Collective Bargaining Agreement





Funmi Ogundare



The National President, Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Chief Yomi Otubela has appealed to governments at all levels to adhere strictly to the collective bargaining agreement with workers in all sectors of the economy.

According to NAPPS, the economy cannot afford to be bogged down by frequent industrial actions.

Otubela, who made this appeal in a statement, noted that no nation can attain sustainable economic development amid frequent industrial actions by workers.

According to him, “governments at all levels and employers of labour in the private sector must find a way of ensuring uninterrupted labour services in the country.”

He congratulated all workers in Nigeria and the world, over on the occasion of the 2023 International Workers’ Day celebrations whilst also encouraging private school investors to make necessary reviews of their employment terms/ conditions to give room for proper motivation of workers in the private education sub-sector.

” It is only a motivated workforce that can add value that will enhance proper teaching and learning to take place in our schools. The same goes for workers in the public education sub-sector,” he added.

The NAPPS boss also urged both the states and federal governments to make it mandatory for grants to be set aside for private schools in their annual budgets to serve as a palliative for the smooth running of the private education sub-sector.

The appeal Otubela noted, was imperative because of the increasing cost of running private schools in the country amid the multiplicity of levies and taxations imposed on private school operators, coupled with high interests on loans.

“It needs to be emphasised that the role played by private schools in complementing and closing the education gap for both the state and federal has been significant over the years and as such, governments should see private school owners as partners in the collaborative efforts to ensure governments fulfill their obligations of providing compulsory and universal basic education to her citizens, ” the national president stated.