Obi: Blazing Trails after Presidential Poll

Few weeks after the general election and the rigours of campaigns, David-ChyddyEleke reports that the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, is back on the road meeting people and donating to worthy cause for the betterment of the citizenry.

he presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, was one candidate who toured all the states of the country for the just concluded general elections. He did not only move around to campaign for himself, but took steps to move to various states to campaign for governorship candidates of various states, as the face of Labour Party in the country that he has become.

Elections have been won and lost, and most candidates of the various political parties, including the winning and losing parties have all gone to cool off.

Mr Peter Obi is not one of them. Despite running and losing, Obi has remained unshaken, and has been crisscrossing states and towns, meeting people, making donations and presenting rousing speeches, as if he was still campaigning for any position.

In Anambra state alone, Obi has since after the election touched lives with his signature donations to health and educational institutions, two areas he has confessed to having a passion for.

Shortly before the Easter holiday, at a time when the former presidential candidates of all the leading political parties had relocated abroad for a ‘rest’, Obi made three visits.

He visited Paul University, Awka, a faith-based institution owned by the Anglican Communion, where he made a donation of N10million to the institution to upgrade its facilities.

Earlier on the same day, Obi had donated N1million to a mission hospital, Regina Ceali Specialist Hospital, also in Awka.

Obi was welcomed to Paul University by the Vice Chancellor, Prof ObioraNwosu and the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof ChinyereOkunna, who had worked with Obi in various positions, during his tenure as governor of Anambra State.

Obi said: “This is a visit that I would have done since January this year, but as you know, I was involved in campaigns. I didn’t want what I’m doing in the education and health sector to be mixed up with politics.

As a person, I endeavour to visit at least three hospitals and three secondary schools every month. As you would see later from the cheque I have for you, it was written since January this year.

“Paul University is one institution that once in a while I intervene in my own little way. I believe that to solve this country’s problems, we need to invest in human capital development, and this means investment in health and education, and I have always intervened in these areas, all over Nigeria. Right now, elections are over. I am no longer fighting for votes, I’m no longer doing anything, this is the time to show interest in my country. That is what I’m here to do at Paul University, today. I urge you all to do the right thing, keep doing the right thing. I believe that God will at his own time intervene, and give salvation to Nigeria.”

Obi, during the donation to Paul University said now that elections are over, he would recommence his visits to schools and hospitals, to intervene in ensuring that the effort to build human capital in Nigeria was achieved.

The presidential candidate said on his own, he undertakes the visit of at least three hospitals and secondary schools every month, to give support to them as a way of intervening in their infrastructure.

True to his words about recommencing what he calls schools and hospital apostolate, Obi also made donation to Specialist Hospital of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) Sisters, Nkpor shortly after Easter, when he returned from a trip to UK. Obi who returned straight from UK to join an event at the hospital also donated funds in millions to the institution.

For Obi, he has also proven that religion should not be the basis for relating with others. Just as he related with Christians of all domination during the Easter celebration, Obi replicated same, during the Eid El-Fitri celebration of Muslims.

In Anambra, Obi took the opportunity of the Muslim celebration to visit adherents of the Islamic religion in Onitsha and Awka, the capital of Anambra State.

During a visit to Hausa community in Onitsha, Obi pledged support for them, to help rebuild their mosque, while also stating that he has in several ways come to their aid and never failed to visit and celebrate with them, during any festival. He added that there was no difference between Christians and Muslims, as both were created by same God.

He said: “The only thing that brings division among us is politics. Once it’s time for election, some politicians engage in divisive campaign, but it should not be so. One of my businesses is run by a northerner from Kano, and the business is doing well. You all are my brothers, and I am your brother. Today is not for politics but for celebration. I came after election because if I came during politics, people would have said it is because I am running to be president.

“No one has supported the Muslim community in Anambra like myself. This mosque was demolished at some point, but when I became governor I rebuilt it the way it is today. We see you as part of us, and I want to assure you that no one can stop you from living here and carrying out your businesses. I live here in Onitsha, and if there is any need to contact me, always do so. If you need me in the area of healthcare and education, feel free to call on me, because those are areas I’m very passionate about.”

Obi also visited the muslim community in Awka, he also pledged to help them in rebuilding their mosque too, like their Onitsha counterparts.

According to him: “I Thank you for inviting me to the mosque to celebrate with you. You wanted to come to my house instead, but I said it will be better for me to come and now that I have come, I have also seen that the mosque is undergoing reconstruction. I want to pledge here and now that I shall contribute to the work you have at hand, to ensure that you have a befitting place of worship.

“I am a Christian and you are muslims, but we are all Nigerians, and Nigeria is one. It is only politics that divides us. But let me tell you, I have never seen any road that is built and it is only for muslims to drive on. I have also not seen any market where Christians buy bread cheaper than muslims. If you know such market, please tell me, let me go and buy.

“If you go to Dubai, the land on which one of the biggest churches is built was donated by the ruler of Dubai. In England too, a mosque was donated by the queen, who is the head of the church of England. We are one and we are created by the same God. Only religion is dividing us, but we should not let religion or politics to divide us. Nigeria will continue to be one irrespective of politics. I told people I will start fighting poverty from the North and people said North is not poorer than South, and that I’m from South, so I can start here, but truth is that I know that vast land which we would use to solve the problem of poverty is in the North.”

During both visits, the hosts took time to eulogize their visitor and also highlight some of the qualities that he posses that have endeared him to them.

In Onitsha, the Chief Imam of Onitsha Central Mosque, AlhajiAbdulraman Imam praised Obi, saying he remained the only governor in the state, who visited members of the muslim community at every celebration to felicitate with them.

He said: “This mosque was rebuilt by you when it was demolished years back. You visited us in Army barracks when we had problem then. All the years you were governor, you always visited us during celebrations like this, so you are not new to us. For the eight years you were governor, you sponsored a lot of our members to Mecca. You did all these, even though you are a Christian. That is why we say we are with you, even as a Christian.”

Also, the Secretary and spokesperson of the Hausa community in Onitsha, Mahmud Imam, while conveying the declaration of the community to Obi stated that it has decided to support Obi, and would continue to pray that he triumphs and lead Nigeria, because his capacity to lead is not in doubt.

He said: “We know what you are capable of, you did it here while you were governor. We (Hausa community) are the highest registered voters in Odoakpu ward four here, and we voted for you, and we have no regret about that. We saw you during campaigns, visiting interior parts of the North, places that presidential candidates that are of Northern extraction feared to go to. We are happy that you represented very well, and you vindicated us, through the messages we always sent back to our people that you were the best for the position.”

During the visit in Awka, the leader of the Muslim community, Alhaji Musa Bello who spoke on behalf of the community said: “You are the only person that has consistently visited us. I was among the muslims you sponsored to Saudi Arabia during your tenure. You did not know me before you did it. You are a lover of all men, and you have been very beneficial to mankind.”

Another member of the community, AbdullahiGarbaHaruna also testified that he had his primary and secondary education in Awka, during the period when Obi was governor, and they were all under scholarship. “Testimony of your scholarship to us is high among Hausa community members in Awka. We know your capacity, that is why when you were contesting for president, it did not matter to us that you were a Christian. We worked hard to sell your candidature to our people in the north.”

During both visits, Obi donated bags of rice, cartons of noodles and packs of soft drinks to them, including cash donations. He prayed Allah to accept their fasting and sacrifices and grant them good life.

In one of the visits, during an interview session with journalists, Obi while giving an insight into what has propelled his continued movement, even after election said: “People who want to rest can go and rest. For me, I’m not resting. No serious leader will go to rest in Nigeria with the way things are today. We will continue to visit as many people as we can, and also support them in the best way we can.”