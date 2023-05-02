Ganduje to Kwankwaso: God’ll Not Allow Anybody Destroy Our New Kano Emirates

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday, declared that God would not allow anybody to destroy the four new Emirates created by his administration.

He made the declaration during his speech to mark the 2023 Workers’ Day at Sani Abacha stadium, Kofar Mata, Kano, insisting that the newly created four Emirates have come to stay.

The comment by Ganduje, was in veiled response to a recent comment by the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general election and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, who recently said the incoming government of the Governor-elect of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, would revisit the dethronement of the 14th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

According to Kwankwaso, the four new Emirates were etiquettes of unity, progress and even development across the state.

“Any of you that visits the headquarters of these new emirates will believe me that we have brought development to these places. These emirates were created for unity, progress, history, and also for the recovery of the reputation of the traditional institutions. We created them to honor the people of these regions.

“I want to assure you that these emirates are permanent, they have come to stay. And anybody that will destroy them, God Almighty will not bring him to Kano state. We assure you that these emirates were created because of you, because of your progress.

“Even if we are not in government, we are praying and we will keep praying for God to protect these emirates from all evils. I thank you all.”

Ganduje’s administration had splitted Kano Emirates and had created four new Emirates of Bichi, Karaye, Rano and Gaya, being ruled by First Class Emirs.

However, in the viral video recently, Kwankwaso revealed that the incoming administration Yusuf plans to review the creation of four new Emirates in Kano.

The said video by Kwankwaso had generated controversy and tension among traditional institutions within and outside Kano state.

Sanusi, who became emir in the final term of Kwankwaso as governor of the state, was dethroned by the outgoing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who was the deputy governor at the time the monarch was installed.

Sanusi was removed on March 9, 2020, and also banished from Kano and sent to Loko, a remote community in Nasarawa State, while the expenses of the emirate under him were probed.

He later became the leader of the Tijaniyya Islamic sect in Nigeria, after he was turbaned in Senegal as the Khalifa of the Tijaniyya sect in Nigeria by Sheikh Mahi Ibrahim Inyass, the Grand Khalifa of the Tijaniyya Movement.

However, the Federal High Court, Abuja, later declared his banishment from Kano State as unlawful and unconstitutional.

Delivering judgment in Sanusi’s suit in November 2021, Justice Anwuli Chikere awarded N10 million compensation to him and against the respondents comprising the police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Attorney-General of Kano State.