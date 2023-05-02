Evacuation: Group Accuses Abike Dabiri of Abandoning Igbos in Sudan

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



An Igbo youth-based group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has frowned at the alleged abandonment of Igbo indigenes in Sudan, during an evacuation exercise.

The group particularly pointed at Chairman, Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa as being responsible for the abandonment.

In a viral video which circulated on social media yesterday, some Igbo indigenes in Sudan were seen stranded, while one of the indigene narrated how they (Igbo) were asked to alight from the flight, for Nigerians of other extraction to enter the plane for evacuation.

In the video, the Igbo indigene begged Igbo billionaires to come to their aide, while also thanking owner of Air Peace Airline, Allen Onyema for donating his aircraft for the evacuation. Speaking in Igbo, the man had said: “You cannot blame Allen Onyema, because he has donated his aircraft, and does not know that his brothers are being abandoned in the evacuation exercise.”

But reacting, COSEYL in a press statement signed by its leader, Goodluck Ibem, condemned the alleged abandonment of Igbos in Sudan, describing it as wicked and barbaric.

“This is barbaric and wickedness of the highest order against humanity and we condemn it in its entirety.

“It is very unfortunate and regrettable. This evil and unpatriotic act against fellow Nigerians which she was employed to serve must never go unpunished.

“Abike has committed a national and international crime and we demand for her immediate sack, arrest and prosecution without any delay.”