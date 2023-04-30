Bandits Release 70 Abducted Farmers in Zamfara, Kill Two

Bandits have released 70 out of 85 victims abducted from Wanzamai village of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

However, two of the victims were killed.

The victims were kidnapped three weeks ago on their farmlands. They are mostly residents of Wanzamai, a community that had suffered series of bandits’ incursions in the past.

While the children went to the bush to fetch firewood, the other adults were kidnapped on farmlands when they went for land clearing in preparation for this year’s cropping season. There are also women among the victims.

A resident, Sani Aliyu, said 70 out of the 85 victims were freed Friday night.

“The armed men had agreed to release the children after N6 million ransom was paid to them. Earlier, they refused to free the captives after N3 million was paid. They demanded that two brand new motorbikes must be bought for them.

“The armed criminals shot dead two teenagers trying to escape. The released children are looking pale and fatigued. There are about 15 children still with them and we don’t know the reason for holding them.

“Some parents cried when they saw the terrible condition of their children. They look emaciated because of starvation and hunger. The freed victims are currently receiving medical attention,” he said.

The spokesman of the state police command, CSP Muhammad Shehu, could not be reached for comment.