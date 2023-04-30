Ahmad to Donnington: I Left Velocity Before Appointment as REA Boss

*Says contract code breach allegation unfounded

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Rural Electrification Agency, Mr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, has stated that contrary to the claim of a firm, Donnington Nigeria Limited, he had resigned his position as Director, Velocity Logistics and Marine Services Limited (Velocity) long before his appointment into the REA.

Ahmad also faulted allegations by Donnington that he may have influenced a contract in favour of Velocity because of his alleged interest in the firm and thereby breached provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) for civil servants.

Recall that Donnington had on April 25, 2023 in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), had accused Ahmad of Conflict of Interest as well as breach of Section 5 and 6 of the CCB and the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) Act.

According to the petitioner, it was wrong and unlawful for Ahmad to hold the position of a Director in Velocity Logistics & Marine Services Ltd (Velocity), while at the same time being the boss of the Rural Electrification Agency.

But Ahmad in his response to the petitioner, denied any wrong doing, describing the petition to the CCB as “untrue and defamatory”.

Ahmad said, “for the sake of clarity; I want to emphasize that my employment history had been thoroughly vetted and approved by the appropriate authorities, upon my assumption to the role of MD/CEO at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) on December 29, 2019.

“Prior to taking on this critical role at the agency; I had been in the private sector and had equally relinquished my position as one of the Directors of Velocity as far back as April 25, 2019, long before I was appointed MD/CEO of the REA. These details are accessible and available at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The REA boss explained further that as an administrator committed to serve while upholding the mandate of the agency, he had acted with the highest ethical standards and has never engaged in any behavior that conflicts with the interest of his position as the MD/CEO of the Agency.

“I am in no way privy to any and all business dealings between Donnington Nigeria Limited and Velocity as I have had no connection whatsoever with Velocity since April 25, 2019,” he added.