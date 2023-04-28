Polo Luxury Joins World Industry Players at Watch Exhibition

Polo, Nigeria’s premier luxury company was in Geneva, Switzerland, to capture the inspiring watch novelties and innovations at Watches and Wonders Geneva 2023, the largest watchmaking summit in the world.



According to a statement yesterday, from March 27th to April 2nd, “the heart of Geneva beat to watchmaking rhythms as key players in the global watchmaking industry gathered to discover the wonders and unique innovations that nearly 50 watch brands and manufacturers unveiled while taking a deep dive into watchmaking excellence.”



It added: “As West Africa’s official retailer for Rolex, Cartier, Piaget, and other prestigious Swiss watch brands, Polo was on the ground to capture highlights of the event, but most importantly the timeless novelties launched at the event.



“Just as the previous year, several watch brands made quite an impression with their direction in watch innovation. One of the most delightful and beautiful to behold were the Rolex novelties led by the new Rolex Oyster Perpetual sporting a new ‘Celebration’ dial. In this joyful piece, the dial is dotted with bubbles in the colours of the lacquered dials introduced in 2020 – candy pink, turquoise blue, yellow, coral red and green.



“Other novelties from Rolex include the Rolex Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona, Rolex Perpetual 1908, Rolex Yacht-Master 42, and Rolex Perpetual Sky-Dweller among others, all with exciting new looks and amazing features.”

Furthermore, it added, “Cartier also unveiled a series of novelties at the event, revealing classic watch design codes which had an intertwining of historical references.



“One of these was the Cartier Tank Normale, a new version of the Cartier Privé. An emblem of Cartier watchmaking, the Cartier Tank Normale features a new hour/minute marker, available on an Alligator strap, or in an all-yellow gold or platinum version.



“Other novelties from the Maison include the tank Americainé, Santos-Dumont, Baignoire, and La Panthère De Cartier among others.

“Other Swiss watch brands like Piaget unveiled the phenomenal High Jewellery Aura, and the Piaget Polo Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin watches, while Chopard revealed its new Happy Sport 25, L.U.C 1860, and Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph watches. Montblanc released among other watches, the Montblanc 1858 Geosphere Chronograph Zero Oxygen; a watch that pays tribute to the world’s highest peaks and the alpinists who dare to climb them.”